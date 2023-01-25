When Will Season 2 of Lookism Come Out? Who Will Be the Main Character?

People are eager to know the “Lookism Season 2 Release Date” after seeing the first season. However, because season one was just published, the season 2 premiere date is still a long way off.

Lookism is a South Korean webtoon. It was written and illustrated by Park Tae-Joon. The webtoon was initially published weekly on Naver Webtoon in November 2014.

It’s about a high school student who has the ability to switch between two bodies: one obese and ugly and one fit and attractive. In December 2022, Studio Mir’s version of a Korean animated series was released on Netflix worldwide.

What is the Status of Lookism Season 2 Renewal?

There is currently no word on whether Lookism will return for a second season. However, the show may be popular because it appeals to lovers of both k-dramas and anime, as well as because it maintains loyal to the popular webtoon on which it is based. This could increase the likelihood of a second season.

If there was a second season, it would most likely begin where the first concluded, with Hyeok-Seong and Duk-song Hwa attracting the notice of a famous musician.

Lookism Season 2 Release Date

Lookism was first published as a Korean Manhwa by Zixuan Wang. The webtoon began appearing every week on Naver WEBTOON in November 2014, and it quickly became popular around the world. As a result, it was adapted into a Chinese TV series with 38 episodes, each lasting 30 minutes, and available on the WeTV Network.

This article is about a Korean version of Lookism that is drawn like a webtoon and has not yet been released on Netflix. The webtoon was planned to be released on November 4, but it was delayed due to the horrible Halloween stampede in Seoul.

Netflix has already confirmed that “Lookism” will be released on December 8, 2022. They did this on September 25, 2022, during the Tudum event. So far, there have been no official updates on a prospective second season of Lookism.

Lookism Season 2 Plot

The lookism series is based on a webtoon of the same name, and it follows Daniel Park, an unpopular chubby youngster who is bullied by everyone at school. Logan Lee, his number one bully, makes his life a living nightmare, and Daniel Park thinks that when he goes to the Seoul school, his life would be manageable.

However, one day he wakes up tall and beautiful, which is unlike him. He has two bodies and returns to his obese one at the end of the night. The premise of the series’ second season could expand on Daniel’s experience as a handsome young guy and how society’s beauty standards are skewed.

Lookism Season 2 Cast

Park Hyeong- Suk, the series’ protagonist, is played by Daniel Park, who is recognized as one of the nicest cast members on board. For the longest period, he is mistreated, but he must remain silent to preserve his and his mother’s safety. However, things change and he begins to advocate for himself.

Lee Eun Tae Ho as Vasco, Hong Jae Yeol as Jay Hong, Lee Jin Sung as Zack Lee, Kim Mi Jin as Mira Kim, Park Ha Neul as Zoe Park, and Choi Soo Jung as Crystal Choi are among the other cast members. If the Lookism program is renewed for a second season, you can anticipate the entire cast to reprise their roles. In the second season, we may also see some fresh faces.

Lookism Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer for Season 2 of Lookism. When we get the most up-to-date information about the trailer, we’ll let you know. You can watch the trailer for the last season below:

Is Lookism a True Story?

The characters in this Korean Webtoon were based on well-known Korean people. The characters in a Korean webtoon are based on famous Korean people, and the webtoon is quickly becoming one of the most popular ones on Naver. It’s called “Lookism,” and the well-known webtoon artist Park Tae Jun wrote it.

Conclusion

