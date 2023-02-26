Is Lookism Season 2 Coming Up in the Year 2023 Itself ?

A new Lookism series on Netflix, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name will be released. In addition to being translated into Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, French, and even English, Webtoon has also attained the same level of fame worldwide as they did in Korea. Bullying, societal beauty standards, and high school life are all topics covered in Park Tae-Lookism Jun’s series.

An overweight little child whose life is depicted as one in which he is frequently bullied. Nevertheless, this changes as he begins to receive better treatment and gain the physical appeal that society cherishes. Here is what we know about the upcoming Netflix release of the show’s second season.

Name Lookism Season 2 IMDb Rating Rating 7.6/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating TV-MA Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English, Japanese Genre Animation, Action, Drama

Release Date of Lookism Season 2

Netflix has not yet said when the second season of the Lookism show will be available. The show’s season premiere was initially scheduled for November, however, it was moved forward due to unanticipated circumstances. You can anticipate the series to premiere in 2023 or 2024 if it is renewed, however, we are still deliberating on that.

Cast of Lookism Season 2

Daniel Park, one of the finest actors in the group, portrays Park Hyeong- Suk, the main character of the series. He suffers maltreatment for a very long period, but he must remain concealed to safeguard both himself and his mother. Things change, though, and he begins arguing for himself.

Vasco is represented by Lee Eun Tae Ho, while Hong Jae Yeol plays Jay Hong, Lee Jin Sung plays Zack Lee, Kim Mi Jin plays Mira Kim, Park Ha Neul plays Zoe Park, and Choi Soo Jung plays Crystal Choi. If the Lookism program is given a second season, you can expect every member of the series’ cast to play their parts again.

Plot of Lookism Season 2

Lookism’s second season is going to be even funnier than the first. Anticipate more complex storylines and plots, as well as a closer look at the characters and their relationships. The show will continue its original investigation of the realities of coping with physical disparities in addition to advancing its investigation of self-acceptance and identity-related difficulties.

We can anticipate some intense and emotionally charged scenes in addition to some thrilling action scenes that will have us on the edge of our seats. Because of its amazing cast and inventive team, Lookism Season 2 appears to be an entertaining and thought-provoking season that fans won’t want to miss.

Episodes of Lookism Season 2

There will be a total of 8 episodes in Lookism’s final season, reports claim. If the showrunner decides to take that path, the upcoming season of Lookism may include 8 episodes or more than that, since the previous seasons also had 8. The upcoming season will therefore probably have at least eight episodes.

Review of Lookism Season 2

The animation is superb, and the story is funny and endearing. Strong messages are conveyed on the importance of showing kindness to one another and standing up for bully victims. This course taught me a lot of valuable lessons. Please create a second season since I’m a huge fan (and a webtoon reader) and I’m sure many others are as well. Please bring back this show as soon as possible.

Trailer of Lookism Season 2

A trailer for the Lookism series is sadly not available now and probably never will be. The show’s November 4th premiere date was postponed after it was initially scheduled. It is not yet known if or when the series will receive a second season. It will take some time before we can say for sure whether Park Hyeong-Seok will appear in season two. If the series is prolonged, the trailer will be available for streaming in 2023. Till then You can watch the trailer for the last season below.

Conclusion

On December 8, 2022, “Lookism” will be available on Netflix. This has long been known. The webcomic has been available every week on Naver WEBTOON since November 2014. The original version of Lookism, which was published as a Korean Manhwa, was written by Zixuan Wang. “Lookism,” a TV program, is based on a webcomic of the same name. Daniel Park, an overweight child who doesn’t have many friends and is teased by everyone at school, is the subject of the story. The complete cast is likely to return if Lookism is renewed for a second season.

