Lockwood and Co. Season 2 Release Date: What is This Show All About?

America has had the good fortune to have in-house Ghostbusters to call their own in the battle against otherworldly ghouls. What about us, though? You know, even Brits experience hauntings!

Luckily, Netflix has levelled the playing pitch by producing a new adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s YA book series called Lockwood & Co. The only “issue” we have with Attack the Block’s Joe Cornish on board is that eight episodes simply aren’t enough for season one.

In light of this, gather your salt bombs and join us as we dissect every detail of Lockwood & Co. season two on Netflix.

Release Date of Lockwood and Co. Season 2

It can take between 12 and 18 months to generate a Netflix renewal, which is typically announced one or two months after a new episode debuts on the service. Season two of Lockwood & Co. would probably air in the spring of 2024 if they were lucky enough to receive that lovely, sweet renewal notification.

The adaptation will need to draw in some sizable watching statistics if it wants to have a chance of returning for more, though, as Netflix has recently been on what we can only describe as a cancellation spree.

Cast of Lockwood and Co. Season 2

Most of the following cast members should return for season two if Netflix decides to renew Lockwood & Co:

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

as Lucy Carlyle Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

as Anthony Lockwood Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim

as George Karim Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes

as Inspector Barnes Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

as Penelope Fittes Jemma Moore as Annabel Ward

as Annabel Ward Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

as Quill Kipps Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones

as Flo Bones Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin

as Kat Godwin Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

as Bobby Vernon Rico Vina as Ned Shaw

Plot of Lockwood and Co. Season 2

With a few unresolved issues, Lockwood & Co.’s first storyline came to a close in its finale. The main one is what happened to Lockwood’s parents. The first episode of the show informs us that they are both dead, but Anthony’s run-in with the Golden Blade suggests there may be much more to this tale than first appears. Even Anthony himself is still unsure of the specifics of what is happening.

The mystery surrounding Lockwood’s room upstairs is the other major plot aspect that necessitates an answer. He’s kept it tightly locked up the entire season and has advised the others not to try to peek inside. But ultimately, eight episodes later, Anthony believes it’s time to let his teammates see what he’s been hiding by opening the room.

Sadly, the opening of the door is cut short by the opening of the credits, leaving us in the dark about what is inside this room. Lockwood is either concealing something extremely embarrassing or he is defending the others from a hidden danger.

Although we lean towards the latter, it’s still unclear what exactly this is. Perhaps there is some kind of portal or another magical object that is somehow even more harmful than the mirror?

Or perhaps, just perhaps, Lockwood’s parents are mummified and put inside. At this point, anyone’s guess is valid.

Trailer of Lockwood and Co. Season 2

We are unable to predict the future of Lockwood & Co with certainty in the absence of Lucy’s “hearing” gift or any other psychic ability for that matter. That means there isn’t any video to offer just yet because none has been captured on camera.

To start things off in early 2024, though, if season two is confirmed, we can anticipate a teaser trailer.

Netflix now offers the ability to stream Lockwood & Co.

Conclusion

The release date of Lockwood & Co. season 2 is not yet revealed. Also, the creators have not released the official trailer of the TV series as well.

