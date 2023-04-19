Jana Kramer Dating: Who is Her Current Boyfriend?

Jana Rae Kramer, an American actress, and singer of country music were born on December 2, 1983. On the television program One Tree Hill, she played the character Alex Dupre, for which she is well-known.

The two albums Kramer has released since starting her musical career are Jana Kramer (2012) and Thirty-One (2015). Seven singles from the albums made it onto the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including the top 10 songs “Why Ya Wanna” and “I Got the Guy.” For the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars, she took part and placed fourth.

Early Life of Jana Kramer

Nora and German-born Martin Kramer welcomed Kramer into the world in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Rochester Adams High School was where Kramer studied. She has a little bit of German.

She has a sibling named Steve who works as a sergeant for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. After her parents got separated, she spent a while living in Dearborn, Michigan. At age 18, she relocated to California for two years before relocating to Tennessee.

Personal Life of Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer’s romantic history has several complexities.

The “One Tree Hill” actress has been honest about her relationship issues, including managing her single life in her late 30s and her turbulent three marriages.

After six years of marriage, Kramer filed for divorce from her husband Mike Caussin in 2021. The 38-year-old country singer revealed the NFL player had an extramarital affair with “more” than 13 women during a recent episode of “Red Table Talk.”

Despite some ups and downs in her search for love, Kramer hasn’t given up hope of finding a happily-ever-after relationship.

The Career of Jana Kramer

In the independent, low-budget horror movie Dead/Undead from 2002, Kramer made her acting debut. The following year, Kramer made his television debut as a guest star on All My Children.

Kramer has since proceeded to appear in several television programs, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and CSI: NY.

In movies like Click, Prom Night, Heart of the Country, and Country Crush, she also played a modest supporting role. She has also appeared in Return of the Living Dead: Necropolis. She participated in Spring Breakdown, too.

On the NBC sports drama television series Friday Night Lights, Kramer had a recurring role in 2007. In the second season of the show, she took on the character of Noelle Davenport.

Kramer made an appearance in the 2008 season of The CW’s adolescent drama 90210, a remake of Beverly Hills 90210 from the 1990s.

In “The Jet Set,” the second episode of the first season, Kramer made her television debut in the role of high school student Portia Ranson.

Kramer appeared in “The Party’s Over,” which aired on May 5, 2009, for the final time in her role, which spanned six episodes.

On the HBO dramedy series Entourage in 2009, Kramer made an appearance. In four episodes, Kramer played the role of a sorority girl who woos Turtle (Jerry Ferrara).

Who is Jana Kramer Dating?

The new man in Jana Kramer’s life is who he claims to be.

With Norwich City Football Club coach and former football player Allan Russell, the 39-year-old country music singer made their Instagram relationship official on Sunday.

She revealed it by posting a cute picture of herself and the Scotsman cuddling up to one another. In the picture, Russell, 42, is holding Kramer while grinning at the camera.

In the post’s caption, Kramer said, “Downtown Nashville.” “Going back to the beginning… Moreover, this is so us. attempting to capture a shot.”

Many members of the Dancing with the Stars alum’s celebrity buddies started to remark as soon as their Instagram debut went live. Christen Whitney, a former contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, wrote, “addicted.”

On the Jan. 9 episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, Kramer made her first indication that she was dating someone new.

She disclosed that she has an “international boyfriend” in the episode, which is also described as having “some exciting news to tell” Kramer.