Is Ryan Seacrest Gay? Whom Is He Dating?

Hello guys! all of a sudden, after Ryan and Simon Cowell’s incident occurred, the rumors ignited, and the question arises of Ryan Seacrest’s sexuality. In this article, we’ll figure out, whether Ryan is really gay or he is currently dating a woman.

Ryan Seacrest is a renowned television and radio host, producer, and entrepreneur. He is well-known for hosting various popular TV shows, including the hit singing competition shows American Idol from 2002 to 2016 as well as its revival.

In addition, he hosted various television shows, including Dick Clark’s New Years’s Rockin’ Eve, New Year’s Eve program.

There is no doubt Seacrest has amazed a huge fan following over many years. However, his sexuality has always remained an interesting topic for everyone. Fans speculate that is he gay.

Is Ryan Seacrest Gay?

People on the internet started searching, “Is Ryan Seacrest gay?” However, his looks and dressing style cannot determine his sexuality. The rumor also ignited because of an incident between him and American Idol judge Simon Cowell.

The rumors initially focused on Seacrest’s looks and his mannerism. Few people claimed that there were certain aspects of the American Idol host’s physical appearance and behavior that indicated he might be gay.

Ryan Seacrest has never publicly stated his sexual orientation, and it is not appropriate to speculate or make assumptions about someone’s sexuality without their consent.

It is important to respect individuals’ privacy and not make assumptions based on rumors or speculation. Instead, we should focus on people’s talents and accomplishments rather than their personal lives.

According to Seacrest’s dating biography, he is heterosexual. Although many have reported that he is gay, he has consistently disproved their claims. Also, he has only ever dated women, therefore there isn’t a homosexual in his dating history.

But the reason behind this claim has some valid points. Ryan always loves to tell jokes about gay and he has repeatedly done sexual jokes about his male co-hosts in the open-air program.

Besides, his sense of style and attitude are further aspects that support the rumors that he is gay. For instance, at one of the American Idol shows, Ryan pulled a man from the audience and had him dance with him.

These are all nothing but speculations as there is no solid evidence of Ryan being gay. He himself never admitted and also he has never been seen with a man publicly ever.

Is Ryan Seacrest Dating Someone?

Ryan Seacrest is a handsome personality from American Idol and the girls are falling for him since the beginning of the show. In his life, he has dated a lot of girls but currently, he is dating a beautiful model name, Aubrey Paige, according to the sources.

Aubrey Paige has been working as a model professionally since 2019. In May 2021, as both Ryna and Aubrey Paige visited Hampton and were seen together along their way back to New York, rumors of a romance between them begin since then and the couple is dating till now as of record.

The age difference of age between the couple is almost 20 years. As they are having a very smooth relationship, so they are not in a hurry for future plans.

This handsome guy has dated a lot of high-profile girls in his lifetime and all of them were absolutely pretty. His long lists included Shayna Taylor whom he has dated for several years with a lot of breaks.

In his intervals, he has dated Hilary Cruz in 2015, and the gorgeous Julianne Hough, Teri Hatcher, Shana Wall, and many more.

Ryan has dated girls all his life and there is no sign of dating any male in his personal career so the news of him being gay is completely wrong. Let’s see if Ryan is married or did he ever got married in his career or not.

In his long career, Ryan has dated several women in his life, but never ever he has been married to anyone till now. He is now 48 years old and still, there is no planning for Ryan to get married soon.

Though Ryan is dating a model name Aubrey Paige right now, he has announced that he is happy and enjoying his relationship with the model and he has no intention to get married anytime soon.

He wants to continue with the girl and if there is a possibility of marriage he will let know everybody.