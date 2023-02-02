How to Ruin Christmas Season 3: Is Beauty Pregnant?

We just started December a few days ago, and Netflix is ready to give all of its viewers a Christmas present with its wide range of TV shows and movies. So, we’re adding a new show called How to Ruin Christmas Season 3 to the list. It’s basically the third season of a South African romantic comedy show.

This Netflix comedy show’s first season started on December 16, 2020. And on December 10, 2021, the second season of the TV show called “The Funeral” started streaming on Netflix. Now, everyone who likes this comedy show is waiting for its third season.

Name of the Series How To Ruin Christmas Season 3 IMBD Rating Rating 6.4/10 Type of Content Web Series Content Rating A Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Comedy, Drama



How To Ruin Christmas Season 3 Release Date

Netflix said that the romantic comedy’s third season is already being made. The name of the next season is “The Baby Shower.”

The third season of How to Ruin Christmas will come out on December 16, 2022. The show might also have 3 or 4 episodes, like the previous seasons, but there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.

How To Ruin Christmas Season 3 Plot

As was already said, it’s a South African romantic comedy-drama show. How to Ruin Christmas Season 3 focuses on a young girl named Tumi who is very active and full of life.

And as the story goes on, she goes home for the holidays and her sister is getting married at the same time. But the story takes an interesting turn when she accidentally messes up her sister’s wedding plans.

And once she realizes what she did wrong, she tries to fix everything so that her sister can have the wedding of her dreams. Now, it will be really interesting to see how she does that in the show.

How To Ruin Christmas Season 3 Cast

The following actors will be part of the cast of this South African comedy series on Netflix:

Busise Lurayi in the role of Tumi Sello

in the role of Tumi Sello Yonda Thomas in the character of Khaya Manqele

in the character of Khaya Manqele Thando Thabethe will be playing the role of Tumi’s sister Beauty Sello

will be playing the role of Tumi’s sister Beauty Sello Sandile Mahlangu will be playing the role of Beauty’s husband, Sbu Twala

will be playing the role of Beauty’s husband, Sbu Twala Motlasi Mafatshe in the role of Themba Twala

in the role of Themba Twala Nambitha Ben-Mazwi in the character of Refiloe

in the character of Refiloe Swankie Mafoko will be playing the role of Lydia Twala

will be playing the role of Lydia Twala Charmaine Mtinta will be playing Valencia Twala

How To Ruin Christmas Season 3 Trailer

Here is a trailer for the third season of “How to Ruin Christmas“:

Who is How to Ruin Christmas’s Tumi?

Busi Lurayi was an actress from South Africa who was in a lot of TV shows. She is known for her parts in How to Ruin Christmas, Wild at Heart, and City Ses’la. She was a good actress with a good background. She was an actress for almost 15 years.

In How to Ruin Christmas, Is Beauty Pregnant?

In Episode 1, Khaya finds out that Tumi slept with Themba on the night she was supposed to meet Khaya for dinner, and she gets very mad at her.

– In Episode 2, we find out that Beauty is carrying her future husband’s child, but she won’t tell him until after they’re married.

Conclusion

On December 16, 2022, the third season of How to Ruin Christmas will come out. The next season is called “The Baby Shower.” There hasn’t been an official announcement yet, but the show might have 3 or 4 episodes like the previous seasons. Busise Lurayi was a South African actress who appeared in many TV shows.

