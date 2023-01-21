Netflix Set the Release Date of Heart of Stone in August 2023!

Skydance Media, the production firm behind Mission: Impossible: Fallout, The Old Guard, Annihilation, Top Gun: Maverick, and many other notable projects, is behind the film. Heart of Stone, like Mission: Impossible, is hoped to launch a new female-centric espionage brand for Netflix.

Tom Harper, who has worked on movies such as Peaky Blinders, The Aeronauts, Wild Rose, War & Peace, and others, will helm Netflix’s Heart of Stone.

The script for Heart of Stone was written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work on Hidden Figures.

George Steel (Netflix’s The Sandman, The Aeronauts) will serve as the project’s director of photography.

Heart of Stone Release Date

Heart of Stone will be released in 2023, according to the first look video shown during the Netflix TUDUM event in 2022. Along with the announcement, we got our first official look at the upcoming film. The film was then formally confirmed in January 2023 as coming to Netflix globally on August 11th, 2023.

Heart of Stone Plot

Netflix has kept the official narrative of Heart of Stone under wraps, although it has been billed in the trades as “a unique international spy thriller conceived by Skydance Media that strives to put a female spin on action franchises like Mission: Impossible and James Bond.”

Gal Gadot will play CIA operative Rachel Stone in the film, who is the only woman standing between her multinational peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most potent and dangerous asset.

Heart of Stone Cast

Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot as spy Rachel Stone. Gal Gadot will be shown occupying the same space as characters such as Ethan Hunt and Jason Bourne and performing fantastic acrobatics. Gal, on the other hand, will be joined in her journey by other celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan.

This film will also mark the Hollywood debut of Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, who is expected to draw a lot of attention to the production. Back in India, Bhatt is a bona fide cinema star, having appeared in some of the country’s biggest hits. She appeared in the global hits RRR and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva this year, as well as films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, the latter for Netflix.

Jamie Dornan, who starred in Fifty Shades of Grey and Belfast, will join the action and co-star in the international spy thriller alongside Gal Gadot. Matthias Schweighöfer, who previously appeared in Netflix’s Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves, is also joining them. He most recently collaborated with the streaming site on the sports drama The Swimmers, which will be released in late November.

Heart of Stone Trailer

There is still no trailer for Heart of Stone, but Netflix has published a sizzle reel featuring shots from their future slate, including footage of Gal Gadot in the film.

Where to Watch Heart of Stone?

The film’s release date was announced in the First Look video broadcast at this year’s TUDUM event, and the actual date was verified by Netflix in their “2023 Films Preview” video. On August 11, 2023, Netflix will release Heart of Stone.

Conclusion

The Heart of Stone release date has been confirmed by Netflix. The spy thriller will be released in 2023. Skydance Media is behind the initiative, which hopes to put a female touch on action blockbusters such as Mission: Impossible and James Bond. Gal Gadot will play an elite female CIA operative. The Heart of Stone release date has been confirmed by Netflix. The film will be released on August 11, 2023.

