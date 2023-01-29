Hard Cell Season 2: When Will It Come Out?

The prison comedy trope hasn’t been used much because prisons aren’t places where good things are likely to happen. When people talk about prisons, all they can think about are the dark, dirty cells, the hard work, the strict rules, the prison riots, the ways in which freedom is taken away, and every other terrible thing they can think of.

But Christian Tate made a comedy-drama called Hard Cell in the style of a mockumentary and put it on Netflix. Even though critics haven’t been blown away by the show, viewers have been enjoying it. Fans have been wondering if there will be a second season of the show since the first one has already aired. Here’s what we know about whether or not Hard Cell Season 2 will happen.

Hard Cell Season 2 Release Date

Hard Cell Season 2 hasn’t been given a release date yet. Maybe it will be soon after Hard Cell Season 2 has been announced. The second season of the show Hard Cell should come out sometime in 2023. It looks like it will be on the same service as Netflix.

The first season of the TV show Hard Cell came out on Netflix on April 12, 2022. Let’s wait and see what comes next. If we hear anything new about when the second season of the TV show Hard Cell will come out, we’ll add it here. So, make it a habit to check this website often.

Let’s watch the trailer for the second season of the TV show Hard Cell.

Hard Cell Season 2 Plot

The first season of Hard Cell didn’t answer a lot of questions, but the second season would do that. We saw that Laura tried to solve the prison’s most important problems and that Ange, a new inmate, was bullied. Charlee became friends with Governor Willis when she was pregnant, and Ros’s mother took her money and left.

Charlee gave birth to a boy, and Ros accidentally stabbed Anastasia when Ange switched out a prop. In the end, Charlee gives her baby to Governor Willis, but nothing is said about what will happen to Anastasia. In the new season, we’ll see how the Governor deals with becoming a parent and how Anastasia’s injury affects him.

Hard Cell Season 2 Cast

Based on how the first season ended, we can be sure that all of the actors from the first season will be back for the second season. Catherine Tate, Lisa Davina Phillip, Suzie Chard, Melissa James, Stacey Guthrie, Lorna Brown, Caroline Harding, and a lot of other famous people are in the cast.

In the next season, there will be some new characters who will make the show more interesting than before. So let’s wait and see what happens.

Hard Cell Season 2 Trailer

We don’t have a trailer or teaser for the next season of Hard Cell, which is too bad. The trailer won’t be ready right away because the show hasn’t been confirmed yet. You can watch the trailer for the last season of Hard Cell for now below:

Where Can I Stream Season 2 of Hard Cell?

You can watch the first season of Hard Cell on Netflix. We just talked about that. Hard Cell Season 2 is not available anywhere because a second season of the show has not yet been confirmed.

If there is a second season of the show, it will also be available on the same OTT platform.

What’s the Twist in Hard Cell?

The six-part mockumentary comes to a dramatic and shocking end when it is revealed that Ange, a shy inmate who just got out of jail because her case was overturned, was behind the stabbing of Anastasia, a rival inmate.

Is the Story in Hard Cell Real?

In the new movie Hard Cell, which comes out today, a fake documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley. Well-known UK comedian Tate plays multiple characters to show the harsh and funny sides of the British prison system.

Conclusion

Hard Cell Season 2 hasn't been given a release date yet. The second season of the show Hard Cell should come out sometime in 2023. If we hear anything new about when the second season will come out, we'll add it to this page. It looks like it will be on the same service as Netflix. All of the actors from the first season will be back for the second season.

