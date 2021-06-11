Eye Makeup Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Eye Makeup Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global eye makeup market reached a value of US$ 15.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Eye makeup includes products that are applied to enhance the appearance of eyes. These products primarily comprise of eyeshadow, eyeliner, kohl, and mascara, which are made using colorants, emulsifiers, thickeners, moisturizers, preservatives, fragrances, etc. Eye makeup products are available in a wide variety of colors, ranging from subtle to bold shades, with long-lasting formulations. Furthermore, the rising consumer demand for waterproof and mineral-based products has led to the emergence of numerous innovative products.

Market Trends:

The rising consumer income levels, along with growing consciousness on physical appearances, are primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the wide availability of eye makeup products across e-commerce channels providing diverse product offerings, hassle-free shopping experience, numerous discounts, etc., is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the expanding retail sector pertaining to beauty and personal care products is further augmenting the global market for eye makeup products. Besides this, the emergence of numerous innovative products, such as organic, halal-certified, and vegan eye makeup products, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amway Corp

Avon Products Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Lakmé Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever)

L’Oréal S.A.

LVMH

Oriflame Cosmetics

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Estée Lauder Inc

Procter & Gamble

The report has segmented the market on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end- use industry and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Mascara

Eye Shadow

Eye Liner

Eye Pencil

Eyebrow Gel

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Low to Medium Price

Premium Price

Breakup by Source:

Chemical

Natural

Organic

Halal

Other

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

