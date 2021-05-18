Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market 2021: Worldwide Market Size with Top Countries Data, Segmentation Analysis, Value Chain and Key Trends by 2023

Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market Report 2020 Recent Trends, Expected Growth and its Factors, CAGR, Industry Size, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle-income, and low & lower-middle-income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

The non-invasive monitoring equipment is currently seeing a huge adoption in the healthcare industry. The wider application of this device is seen in the clinics and the hospitals whose higher demand is expected to positively impact the market growth. The device is currently used for the treatment of neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and diseases that are related to obesity. The non-invasive monitoring devices are very popular in major healthcare sectors including cardiology, neurology, and oncology. By the end of the year 2023, the global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 20,500 Mn.

The higher demand and utilization of the non-invasive monitoring devices in the various healthcare domains is anticipated to boost the market growth globally. Other factors influencing the growth of the Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market includes the advancement of the non-obtrusive technology and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders. Few commercial opportunities are also projected to strike from the side of the aging populace.

Market Segmentation

The global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market is classified on the basis of its type, modality, application, end-user industry, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented into Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Output Monitors, Anesthesia Monitoring Devices,Electrocardiograph, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Brain Monitoring Devices. On the basis of its modality, the market is bifurcated into Table-Top Devices and Wearable Devices. By its application, the market is sectioned into Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Others. Based on its End-User industry, the global market is classified as Diagnostic Centers, Academics & Research Institutes, Hospital & Clinics, Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in the global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market include companies like General Electric Company, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N. V., Medtronic Plc, Abbott, Vaso Corporation, Omron Corporation, Integrity Applications, A & D Medical Inc., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Tensys Medical Inc., CNSystems Medizintechnik AG, OrSense Ltd., NIMedical, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.1.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis

3.1.4 Market Pricing Approach

3.2 Market Size Estimation

3.3 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

4.2.2 Increasing adoption of non-invasive technology

4.2.3 Increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases

4.2.4 Increasing geriatric population

4.2.5 Favorable reimbursement policies

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Erroneous Readings

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms

4.4 Opportunities

