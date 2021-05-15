A2P Messaging Market 2021: Latest Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Applications and Competition Strategies by 2027 with Top Countries Data

Global A2P messaging market is valued at approximately USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A2P messaging is one of the most consistent channels that enables active customer engagement. A2P messaging is widely utilized throughout myriad industries such as retail, finance, logistics, healthcare, and transport. Moreover, the vast security presented by mobile networking system, extensive penetration of smartphones globally, and massive open rates of SMS messaging is projected to skyrocket the acceptance of A2P messaging activities over the forecast period.

For instance, as per Statista, in 2018, number of smartphones user in China is than any country in the world at around 850 million. India had the next most smartphone users, however less than half as many in China. Further, the United States and Western Europe, smartphone access was highest in Australia, South Korea, Israel, and as more than 80 percent of the population is using a smartphone in these countries. Japan and Canada are significant exceptions to the 70 percent mark, with access rates just over 65 percent. However, degree of rules and regulations fluctuates from country-to-country, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346957



The regional analysis of the global A2P messaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of mobile technologies among different industry verticals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT & T

Sinch

China Mobile

Infobip

Orange

Route Mobile

Comviva

Twilio

BICS

Syniverse

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

A2P Service

By Deployment mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Hyperlocal Businesses

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346957



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global A2P messaging market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

—————————Upcoming Research———————

RFP Software Emerging Trends 2021 By Industry Size, Demand, Future Prospects, Regional Overview, Top Manufacture, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Deception Technology Market

Demand Planning Software Market

Enterprise Network Firewall Market

Human Capital Management Solution Market

Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market

KVM over IP Market

Live Streaming Software Market

Managed Cyber Security Services Market

Cyber Security Market

Cloud-Based Security Services Market

Home Security Market

Managed VPN Market

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

Master Data Management Market

Mobile Event App Software Market

Non-Profit CRM Market

Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market

Video Interview Software Market

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Virtual Router Market

Virtual Server Market

Web Conferencing Software Market

Digital Banking Platforms Market

Cyber Security Market

Digital Banking Platforms Market

Distributed Antenna System Market

Cyber Security Market

Cyber Security Market

Internet of Things Networks Market

Live Streaming Services Market

Mentoring Software Market

Telecom Consulting Market

Telecom Power Systems Market

Telecommunication Market

Telescopic Extraction Arms Market

Threat Intelligence Market

USB Flash Drive Market

User Authentication Solution Market

IT-as-a-Service Market

Mobile Point of Sale(mPOS) Market

Warranty Management System Market

Web Filtering Market

Web to Print Software Market

Whitebox Servers Market

Wi-Fi Chipsets Market

Wire & Cable Management Market

Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market

4D Technology Market

Cyber Security Insurance Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market

Campaign Management Software Market

Pay-TV Services Market

Point of Sale Software Market

Quantum Computing Technology Market

Quick Service Restaurant Market

Content Recommendation Engine Market

Data Center Market

Vendor Management Software Market

Structured Collaboration Software Market

Third-Party Optical Transceivers Market

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market

Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market