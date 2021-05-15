A2P Messaging Market 2021: Latest Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Applications and Competition Strategies by 2027 with Top Countries Data

Global A2P messaging market is valued at approximately USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A2P messaging is one of the most consistent channels that enables active customer engagement. A2P messaging is widely utilized throughout myriad industries such as retail, finance, logistics, healthcare, and transport. Moreover, the vast security presented by mobile networking system, extensive penetration of smartphones globally, and massive open rates of SMS messaging is projected to skyrocket the acceptance of A2P messaging activities over the forecast period.
For instance, as per Statista, in 2018, number of smartphones user in China is than any country in the world at around 850 million. India had the next most smartphone users, however less than half as many in China. Further, the United States and Western Europe, smartphone access was highest in Australia, South Korea, Israel, and as more than 80 percent of the population is using a smartphone in these countries. Japan and Canada are significant exceptions to the 70 percent mark, with access rates just over 65 percent. However, degree of rules and regulations fluctuates from country-to-country, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global A2P messaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of mobile technologies among different industry verticals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region across APAC.
Major market player included in this report are:
AT & T
Sinch
China Mobile
Infobip
Orange
Route Mobile
Comviva
Twilio
BICS
Syniverse
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Platform
A2P Service
By Deployment mode:
On-premises
Cloud
By Application:
Authentication Services
Promotional and Marketing Services
Customer Relationship Management Services
Pushed Content Services
Interactive Messages
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Retail and eCommerce
Hyperlocal Businesses
Healthcare
Travel and Hospitality
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global A2P messaging market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
