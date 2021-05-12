Biologics Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023

The Biologics Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

n 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Biologics Market over the period 2019-2026.

Market analysis

Biologics are those products that are derived from animals, humans and microorganisms through biotechnology. Medications delivered utilizing biologics are being utilized to treat a variety of interminable ailments. Continuous development in the pharmaceutical segment is probably going to support the interest for biologics. The Biologics Market is driven by the prominence of chronic diseases and the all-inclusive medicinal budget of the countries. Enhancements seen in the healthcare infrastructure combined with changes by different nations is probably going to be favorable for the global biologics market growth during the forecast period. However, with the advent of the biosimilars, the biologics market could experience a challenge. The global Biologics Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.95% and is projected to reach the value of USD 285,520.4 million by the end of the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

Based on its product, the global Biologics Market is segmented into interleukins, monoclonal antibody, vaccines, gene therapy, growth factors, and others. By disease indication, the market is bifurcated into cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, cardiovascular diseases, juvenile idiopathic arthropathy, and others. On the basis of its manufacturing, the market is classified, mainly in-house and outsourced.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Biologics Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major players profiled in the global biologics market report include companies like Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), AbbVie, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Bayer AG (Germany), Amgen (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Sanofi (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), and others.

About Us

Contact Us

