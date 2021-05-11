U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023

Uterine Fibroids are the abnormal growth that gets developed inside or on the wall of a woman’s uterus. These are also known as leiomyoma or myomas. These are noncancerous growths that cause symptoms such as heavy bleeding between or during the menstrual cycle, pain in pelvis or lower back, increased menstrual cramping, swelling enlargement of the abdomen. Increasing prevalence due to heredity and rising number of treatments to cure this disease has fuelled the growth of this market.

U.S. Uterine Fibroid Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal Fibroids and others. On the basis of diagnosis the market is segmented into Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, Computed tomography (CT), Ultrasounds and others. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound, Myolysis, Endometrial Ablation, Hysterectomy and Myomectomy.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: AstraZeneca (England), Cook Medical Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (U.K.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Hologic (U.S.), and others.

Study Objectives:

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, diagnosis, and treatment.

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

• Uterine Fibroid Devices and Drug Manufacturers

• Uterine Fibroid Devices and Drug Suppliers

• Private Research Laboratories

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Medical Research Laboratories

Key Finding

• The U.S. Uterine Fibroid market and is expected to reach USD 39,993.2 million by 2022.

• By Type, Intramural Fibroids holds the largest market share of U.S. uterine fibroid market and is expected to reach USD 14,972.5 million by 2022.

• By Treatment, hysterectomy holds the largest market share of U.S. uterine fibroid market and is expected to reach USD 8,042.3 million by 2022.

