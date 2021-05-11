Electrochemical Biosensors Market 2021: Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data, Key Players, Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast by 2023

Electrochemical biosensors are analytical devices used to provide analytical information by biological sample, such as tissues, enzymes and whole cell, to an electrical signal. It is cost effective, user friendly, simple, disposable and convenient. Potentiometric sensors, amperometric sensors and conductometric sensor are detection modes of electrochemical detection. It is used mostly in miniaturized devices and is used for the detection of biological and non-biological matrices. The Electrochemical biosensors plays a major role in the field of healthcare which include applications such as diagnosis, patient monitoring and many others. The end user such as point of care testing, diagnostics centers, research laboratories and various others influence the growth of the market.

The global market of electrochemical biosensors s is expected to reach USD 23,707.2 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.Based on application of electrochemical biosensors, diagnosis segment is by far the fastest growing segment of global electrochemical biosensors market and it is expected to reach USD 12,689.9 million by 2022.Based on end user of electrochemical biosensors, point of care testing segment commands the largest market share of global electrochemical biosensors market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the period 2016 to 2022.Over the past few years nanotechnology has becoming increasingly essential in the field of biosensors. The performance and sensitivity of biosensors is incredibly enhanced with the combination of nanomaterials into their construction. The biosensors works on various technologies which include electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, thermal biosensors and piezoelectric biosensors. This report by MRFR majorly focuses on the electrochemical biosensors which holds the largest market share among all others biosensor technologies.

North America is expected to command the largest market share due to advanced technologies continuously on rise in these countries. Europe accounts for the second largest. Asia Pacific with lots of opportunity and continuously growing economies, is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Majorly due to recent developments in healthcare and improving economies and disposable income per individual. Middle East and Africa with less economic developments and extremely low income accounts for least market share in 2015 but is expected to grow with the increasing investment in research and development in the countries.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Electrochemical Biosensors market include; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Medtronics, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, I-SENS, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH and others.

Study Objectives of Electrochemical Biosensors Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on application, and end users for global electrochemical biosensors market.

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide economic factors that influences the global electrochemical biosensors market.

Target Audience

Electrochemical biosensors manufacturers

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Academic research institutes

Government institutes

Key Findings

• The global market for electrochemical biosensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the period 2016 to 2022 to reach USD 23,707.2 million by 2022.

• The electrochemical biosensors market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during 2016 to 2022 whereas North America will remain the largest market by 2022.

• The global market for electrochemical biosensors by application, diagnosis segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2016 to 2022.

• Based on the end users, point of care testing segment commands the largest market share of global electrochemical biosensors market; registered 45.2% share in 2015

Regional and Country Analysis of Electrochemical Biosensors Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the Asia-Pacific Electrochemical Biosensors Market is poised to reach USD 4,644.6 million by 2022, to grow at a CAGR of around 10.0% during the forecast period. The market in North America was valued at USD 4,715.1 million in 2015, and expected to reach USD 10,020.0 million by 2022.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

