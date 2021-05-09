U.S. Direct Anterior Approach Market 2021: Latest Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Applications and Competition Strategies by 2023 with Top Countries Data

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Introduction

Direct anterior approach is a type of hip replacement surgery. It is a minimally invasive surgical technique. In this approach, a 3 to 4-inch incision is made on the front of the hip which allows the joint to be replaced by moving muscles aside along their natural tissue planes, without detaching any tendons. The technique is useful for a quick recovery with less pain and normal functioning after hip replacement. The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, rising R&D by key players of the market, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to drive the market growth.

According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, about 30.8 million adults residing within the US were reported to suffer from osteoarthritis. However, the high cost of total hip arthroplasty and incidences of product recalls may hamper the growth of the market.

The US direct anterior approach market is expected to reach a market value of USD 23,129.1 million by 2023 from USD 16,838 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.The US direct anterior approach market is segmented by a number of procedures and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, OrthAlign, Inc., Proliance Surgeons, The Hip and Knee Center, Centre for Special Surgery, Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic, and Orthoillinois.

Study Objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the US direct anterior approach market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the US direct anterior approach market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by the number of procedures and ambulatory surgical centers

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the US direct anterior approach market

Target Audience

• Potential Investors

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Government Associations

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

• Research Institutes

• Suppliers and Distributors

• Raw Material Suppliers

Key Findings

• The US direct anterior approach market is expected to reach USD 23,129.1 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2018 to 2023

• On the basis of the number of procedures, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% by 2023

• On the basis of ambulatory surgical centers, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% by 2023

