Identity Governance and Administration Market 2021 to 2025 Product, Distribution Channel, Region, Forecast and Opportunities during Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Identity Governance and Administration Market 2024 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Identity Governance and Administration Market over the period 2019-2026

Market Synopsis

Globally, the identity governance and administration (IGA) market is expected to grow from USD 3.64 billion in 2019 to USD 9.00 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8%. The market growth can be attributed to the innovations for improving identity related processes in the organization and need to meet compliance requirements. IGA is a single platform that enable enterprises to manage the entire lifecycle of all its employees’ identities, right from joining the organization to their retirement.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151391

For small-sized enterprises, it is easier to manage its employees’ identities but for large and medium-sized enterprises it becomes a challenge to do it on a large scale. Although, the IGA market is experiencing rapid growth in all parts of the world, its high cost and less need in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are acting as restraining factors for the market.An IGA system comprises two major components—identity administration and identity governance.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The key capabilities of identity administration include connectors, password management, access request workflow management, automated provisioning, and application entitlement management. Identity governance offers capabilities, such as policy enforcement and segregation of duties, access certification, application entitlement discovery, role discovery and engineering, role modeling and simulation, role management, and configurable logging, analytics, and reporting. Key advantages of employing IGA solution are reduction in operational risks due to mismanagement of identity and access rights and enable employees to smoothly work in a centralized or distributed IT environment using PC, tablet, or smartphone.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151391

IGA solutions are being adopted in almost every industry vertical from BFSI and government to retail and healthcare. BFSI holds the largest share in the IGA market while the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

Global Identity Governance and Administration Market

Segmentation

The global IGA market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region/country.By component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. The services segment has been futher bifurcated into professional and managed services. Professional services covered in the study are consulting services, implementation and integration services, and support services.

By deployment mode, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises.By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.Based on industry vertical, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into Germany, the UK, France, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; and the rest of the world into the Middle East & Africa and South America.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151391

Regional Analysis

The global market for IGA is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographic analysis of global IGA market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is presumed to have the largest market share in the global IGA market. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to the presence of large number of prominent vendors, and stringent regulatory environment related to identity management. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market in the global IGA market over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing number of businesses and rising demand for cybersecurity solutions are the key driving factors for the growth of IGA market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The IGA market witnesses the presence of many large as well as small- and medium-sized players. These players are significantly investing in their R&D activities and majorly adopting the strategy of launching new versions of the product on a frequent basis. Moreover, these players are actively researching in incorporating machine learning capabilities in their product offerings to make them unique in the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in IGA market are SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), One Identity LLC (US), CA Technologies (US), Saviynt Inc. (US), Micro Focus (UK), Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (Canada), RSA Security LLC (US), Omada A/S (Denmark), AlertEnterprise (US), Core Security (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (US), and Atos SE (France).

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151391

Intended Audience

Identity Governance and Administration Solution Providers

Enterprises

Cloud service providers

IT Professional Service Providers

IT Managed Service Providers

Government Organizations

Cybersecurity solutions providers

Information Security Consultants

Distributors and Value Added Resellers (VARs)

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

————————-Upcoming Research———————-

Algorithm Trading Market

Algorithm Trading Market

Dark Analytics Market

Digital Payment in Healthcare Market

Smart Spaces Market

Private LTE Market

Cloud Management Platform Market

Cloud Management Platform Market

Identity as a Service Market

Identity as a Service Market

Threat Intelligence Platform Market

Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market

Security Assurance Market

Proactive Security Market

Digital Evidence Management Market

Robot Software Market

IoT Professional Services Market

Big Data Market

Identity Governance and Administration Market

Active Network Management Market

Entertainment and Media Market

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market

Composable Infrastructure Market

Accounting Software Market

Composable Infrastructure Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market

Data Warehouse as a Service Market