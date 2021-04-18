Road Safety Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry by 2028: Jenoptik (Germany), KapschTrafficCom (Austria), SensysGatso Group (Sweden), Redflex Holdings (Australia), VerraMobility (US), IDEMIA (France), FLIR Systems (US), Motorola Solutions (US), etc.

The global Road Safety research market report is designed with an intention to provide detailed information to all the business professionals in the Road Safety market. The research study portrayed in the report is backed by a wide range of analysts, business experts, and different research methodologies. The estimates and forecasts driven specified in the report are combined with other forecasts driven by implementing different methodologies. The report helps plan comprehensive and competitive portfolios for the business along with the necessary targets that are required to get maximum coverage of the Road Safety market in the next five to ten years. It allows investors, producers, manufacturers and suppliers to realign the business infrastructure to improve customer experience throughout the lifecycle i.e. sales, aftersales, and digital connect.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Jenoptik (Germany)

KapschTrafficCom (Austria)

SensysGatso Group (Sweden)

Redflex Holdings (Australia)

VerraMobility (US)

IDEMIA (France)

FLIR Systems (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

SWARCO (Austria)

Information Engineering Group (Canada)

Cubic Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Conduent

(US)

VITRONIC (Germany)

Kria (Italy)

Laser Technology (US)

Optotraffic (US)

Syntell (South Africa)

Traffic Management Technologies (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

AABMATICA (India)

Clearview Intelligence (UK)

Dahua Technology (China)

Truvelo (UK)

Trifoil (Sultanate of Oman)

and Continental AG (Germany).

This report is an in-depth analysis of the Road Safety market categorized based on the end user, derivatives,and geographical regions such as America, APAC, Europe, and MEA.Competitorsin the Road Safety market are studied in detail in the report. It offers key details of the vendors in the Road Safety market. To help enterprises, investors, and other market players improve their position in the Road Safety market, this Road Safety market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. Moreover, it gives a brief overview of the competencies and ability of these companies in the Road Safety to grow in future and dominate the market. The details on the production ability, sustainability, and growth prospects of the market leaders are given in the study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

by Solution (Red Light

Speed

Bus Lane

Section Enforcement

ALPR/ANPR)

Service (Consulting and Training

System Integration and Deployment

and Support and Maintenance)



By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Application I

Application II

Application III

Global Road Safety Market: Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2026

• Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market in forecast years 2020-2026 is given. The data provided here about the Road Safety market accurately determines the performance investments over a period of time. It helps the businesses drive their financial goals to fulfillment.

• Detailed information on key factors that are expected to drive global Road Safety market growth during the next five to ten years is provided in the report.

• Accurate market size estimates and the contribution of the parent market in the Road Safety market share and size.

• A detailed analysis of the upcoming trends, opportunities, threats, risks, and changes of consumer behavior towards the products and services.

• Demographics of growth in the Road Safety market across different countries in the geographical regions such as America, APAC, MEA, and Europe.

• Information on the major vendors in the Road Safety market and competitive analysis.

• Comprehensive details of the vendors that drive the Road Safety market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Road Safety Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Road Safety Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Road Safety Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Road Safety Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Road Safety Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Road Safety Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Road Safety Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Road Safety Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Road Safety Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Road Safety Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Road Safety Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Road Safety Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Road Safety Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Road Safety Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Road Safety Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Road Safety Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Road Safety Revenue in 2020

3.3 Road Safety Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Road Safety Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Road Safety Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

