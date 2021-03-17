Sparta Biomedical Inc., a developer of orthopedic solutions, today announced that its SBM-01 Biomimetic Implant has been granted a Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). SBM-01 is intended to replace damaged knee cartilage in patients having single or multiple chondral or osteochondral defects in the knee.Authorities said the suspect in the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas admitted to carrying out Tuesday evening’s rampage and was on his way to Florida, where officials feared he would harm more people. “As tragic as this was … this could have been significantly worse,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters.

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said during a Wednesday morning press conference the 21-year-old suspect claimed the shootings weren’t racially motivated even though six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent.

Instead, the suspect indicated he “has some issues, potentially sexual addiction,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said. He saw the spas as a temptation that he wanted to eliminate, Baker said.

Cherokee County police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who was taken into custody 150 miles south of Atlanta. Investigators believe he was acting alone.

The targeted businesses were not on the Atlanta Police Department’s radar, Bottoms said, describing the spas as “legally operating.” Six of the victims were identified as women of Asian descent, CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports. Four of the victims are of Korean descent, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed to CBS News.

The other victims were identified as a White woman and a White man, WGCL-TV reports. Police wouldn’t say whether any of the slain victims worked at the spas.

Authorities said the suspect in the deadly rampage at three metro Atlanta spas targeted the businesses because he had “issues” with sexual addiction and had been planning to commit more shootings before he was captured.

The Cherokee County Sheriff said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, claimed the shootings were not racially motivated. The sheriff described it as “targets of opportunity” and said Long told investigators he wanted to “eliminate the temptation.”

Channel 2′s Chris Jose learned that Long allegedly targeted businesses that he had been to before.

Content Continues Below

We’re going over new details in the investigation and working to learn more about the victims. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for the latest updates as this story develops.

A total of eight people were killed and another was injured in Tuesday’s shootings in Atlanta and Cherokee County. The FBI has now joined in the investigation.

Four people of Korean descent were among those killed in a series of deadly shootings in the US state of Georgia, Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

South Korea‘s Consulate General in Atlanta sent consular staff members to check if there were any other Korean causalities in the shootings, the ministry said.

In the shootings, at least eight people, most of them Asian women, were killed at three different spas in the Atlanta area.

According to reports, a 21-year-old white man has been taken into custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks.

Four of the victims were killed at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, an Atlanta suburb, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County sheriff’s office told the paper the victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, while a Hispanic man was wounded.

The Atlanta police department separately confirmed that four women were found dead at two business establishments in northeast Atlanta, identified as the Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that all four Atlanta victims were Asian women.

Authorities have identified Robert Aaron Long as a suspect in all three shootings.

Based on the pattern of surveillance video from the shooting scenes, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told AFP: “It is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County‘s, who is in custody.”

“We are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related,” he added.

Long was taken into custody after a “brief pursuit” about 240 kilometers from Atlanta, according to a statement by the Georgia Department of Safety on Facebook.

According to reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The shootings come as reports of attacks against Asian Americans, primarily elders, have spiked in recent months — fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, activists believe, and by talk of the “Chinese virus” by former president Donald Trump and others.

The New York police department’s counterterrorism bureau said it was “monitoring the shooting of Asian Americans in Georgia” and deploying officers “to our great Asian communities across the city out of an abundance of caution,” though it added there was no known link to the city.

While racial motivation can be hard to establish, a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino found that reported anti-Asian hate crimes nearly tripled from 49 to 122 cases last year across 16 major US cities including New York and Los Angeles — even as overall hate crime fell seven percent.

Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 Asian residents, or just over four percent of its population, according to the Asian American Advocacy Fund.

The Democratic Party in Georgia called Tuesday‘s shooting spree “horrifying.”

“As details continue to emerge, this attack sadly follows the unacceptable pattern of violence against Asian Americans that has skyrocketed throughout this pandemic,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who is also the state party’s chairwoman.

“Today‘s tragic killings in #Atlanta reaffirm the need for us to step up and protect ALL of America’s marginalized minorities from racism,” tweeted Ben Crump, a lawyer known for representing several high-profile Black victims of police brutality in the United States in recent years.

In an address to the nation last Thursday, President Joe Biden forcefully condemned what he called “vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated.”

White House officials tell Channel 2 Action News that President Biden has been briefed on the “horrific” shootings and officials “have been in touch with the Mayor’s office and will remain in touch with the FBI.”

RELATED STORIES:

Georgia spa shootings: What we know about suspect Robert Long

Georgia spa shootings: What we know about the victims in Atlanta, Cherokee County

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Local leaders, Asian-American groups react to deadly shootings

Long was captured in Crisp County, Georgia around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators interviewed him shortly after and say Long did not give indications that this was a hate crime, but said they are not ruling out that possibility completely.

Deadly Rampage

The shooting began just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at Young’s Asian Massage parlor off Bells Ferry Road and Highway 92 in Cherokee County. Two Asian women, one white woman and one white man were killed inside the spa. Another man, who is Hispanic, was injured. He is stable at WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

A family member of that victim told us her uncle was walking out of the store next door when he was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital.

“He was outside. That’s when they say he got shot,” said Adriana Mejia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect then drove into the city of Atlanta, where he is accused of opening fire at two spas across the street from each other on Piedmont Road.

Three people were killed at Gold Spa and one was killed at Aromatherapy, according to investigators. In a news conference, Atlanta police confirmed all four victims were Asian women.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Long was on his way to Florida to carry out more shootings when he was arrested.

The Arrest

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the suspect and his car shortly after the shooting. Investigators say they were quickly contacted by Long’s family who identified their son and helped authorities track him down.

Investigators were able to track his phone heading south on I-75. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said he reached out to the Crisp County Sheriff to notify him that Long was heading into his jurisdiction.

Crisp County sheriff’s deputies and the Georgia State Patrol were able to spot the suspect’s car on I-75 near Cordele just before 8:30 p.m. After a short chase, Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver on the car. Long was arrested without incident and taken to the Crisp County Detention Facility.

Investigators found one gun in his car, a 9mm, and say they believe that is the weapon he used to carry out the attacks.

During his interview Tuesday night, investigators say Long confessed to the shootings in Cherokee County and Atlanta. He allegedly told investigators that he blames the massage parlors for providing an outlet for his addiction to sex.

Authorities said he told them he wanted to “eliminate the temptation” for his sexual addiction.

Long was extradited back to Cherokee County Wednesday morning. He is expected to be in court Thursday morning for arraignment.

The Victims

We’re beginning to learn more about the victims of the deadly shooting. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the four deaths and one injury in that county:

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth, Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta, Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was injured.

The names of the victims in the Atlanta shootings have not yet been released.:

Trending News

Here’s what could delay or lower your third stimulus check

Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman arrested yet again

Suspect in deadly spa shootings may have “sexual addiction,” sheriff says

8 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area spas, one suspect in custody

Baker didn’t know if the suspect expressed remorse to investigators, but Baker said they got the impression he understood the gravity of his alleged actions. “He was pretty much fed up and had been kind of at the end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did,” Baker said.

The string of shootings started Tuesday evening at a spa in Cherokee County, 30 miles north of Atlanta. In Atlanta, police later responded to shootings at two spas across the street from one another.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she and President Biden “grieve for the loss.”

“The investigation is ongoing. We don’t yet know, we’re not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people,” she said.