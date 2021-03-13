We don’t need an investigation to know Cuomo hasn’t been the picture of social grace. Long-time observers describe him as ambitious and shrewd yet oft-times abusive and vain. In other words, a politician.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make one thing extremely clear: He’s not resigning. What’s less clear is if this storm will nurture any sense of humility among the political class.

On Friday, New York Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirstin Gillibrand joined the chorus of lawmakers calling for Cuomo to step down. His boorishness toward at least six women who allege sexual harassment or misconduct and his administration’s foolish attempt to cover up underreported nursing home deaths have rendered him incapable of leading, they say.

He’s not budging.

That’s not really remarkable. Like I wrote during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, America faces a crisis of contrition. A simple — and very heartfelt — “I’m so sorry” would do more to bind the wounds of the country than all the legalese proving innocence or guilt. And for Cuomo’s accusers and the families who needlessly lost loved ones to COVID-19 because New York officials had incomplete data, it would be an invaluable step toward healing and forgiveness.

Cuomo tried to do that by issuing two apologies, but they were “straight out of a master class in how not to say you’re sorry,” writes Lisa Leopold, an english professor who analyzes the language of apologies.

“If they (the accusers) were offended by it, then it was wrong,” Cuomo said. “And if they were offended by it, I apologize.”

And in case there was still doubt in your mind, he made sure to add that he wasn’t resigning. Instead, he’s using the strategy that worked well during four years of Trump’s presidency: deny, deflect and move on once the news cycle jumps to the next scandal.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted advances, is now the subject of an impeachment investigation after the speaker of the New York State Assembly authorized the judiciary committee to begin the probe this week.

While Cuomo has apologized for “making anyone feel uncomfortable,” the Democrat has maintained that he “never touched anyone inappropriately.” When pressed on whether he would resign the office, as many top New York Democrats are now calling on him to do, the governor has bluntly said he will not heed those calls. The impeachment investigation is running in parallel with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ independent civil inquiry into the allegations against the governor, which Cuomo has said he will participate in fully.

National and New York Democratic operatives believe Cuomo’s resolve, arguing that it is highly unlikely the governor will step down on his own — making a potential impeachment the most likely venue for the third-term governor’s possible departure.

“The only way he leaves, unless he surprises everyone and turns into a different human being, is if he is impeached,” said a top Democratic operative, noting that Cuomo’s mentality has often been not to give an inch when challenged.

The pressure on Cuomo comes at the same time that he is under fire for his handling of nursing home deaths during the coronavirus crisis. The Cuomo administration issued a controversial advisory last year that barred nursing homes from refusing to admit patients solely on the basis of confirmed or suspected coronavirus, in order to free up hospital beds. The decision may have increased the spread of the virus in the facilities, per a report released earlier this year by James. The report also found that a larger number of nursing home residents died from Covid-19 than the New York State Department of Health’s published nursing home data reflected.

The New York State Assembly is tasked with carrying out the vote to impeach Cuomo, according to the New York State Constitution. The Assembly, which is made up of 150 lawmakers, needs only a majority vote to impeach for what the Constitution calls “misconduct or malversation.”

The New York Assembly is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats, with the party holding 106 of the 150 seats. Seventy-six votes are needed to impeach Cuomo.

“Provision shall be made by law for the removal for misconduct or malversation in office of all officers, except judicial, whose powers and duties are not local or legislative and who shall be elected at general elections, and also for supplying vacancies created by such removal,” the Constitution reads.

If the Assembly votes to impeach, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from Buffalo, becomes governor, stripping Cuomo of his decision-making abilities. Cuomo would then go to a trial, held by the New York Senate, which would be made up of the senators and the judges of the court of appeals, according the state Constitution. Hochul would not be part of the trial, the Constitution says.

Cuomo would need to be found guilty by two-thirds of the state Senate. Democrats hold 43 of the 63 seats in the legislative chamber.

If convicted, the punishment would be removal from office, the Constitution states. If Cuomo makes it through the impeachment process and is acquitted, he goes right back to being governor. He gets his position back with all the powers that come with it.

“Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, or removal from office and disqualification to hold and enjoy any public office of honor, trust, or profit under this state; but the party impeached shall be liable to indictment and punishment according to law,” reads the Constitution.

The decision to begin an impeachment investigation came after State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie met with the Assembly Majority Conference on Thursday.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said in a statement.

Even as both investigations proceed, the sentiment among top Democrats in New York is turning against Cuomo.

To be fair, he says he’s waiting on the results of two investigations into his misdeeds. There’s prudence in that, and we shouldn’t get lost in our rage before we have all the facts.

So, while we’re waiting, let’s contemplate a fundamental question that hangs over the Cuomo scandal as big as his ego: Why are so many leaders jerks?

We don’t need an investigation to know Cuomo hasn’t been the picture of social grace. Long-time observers describe him as ambitious and shrewd yet oft-times abusive and vain. In other words, a politician.

Politico editor John Harris asked the same question this week and offered a few answers in regard to the New York governor. First, he says, is an ageless element: Careers that live and die by public performance have and always will attract the hungry, creative and needy people who, under intense mental loads, discharge their stress when the spotlight turns off.

But, he adds, there’s value in accounting for the culture of our time. “The willingness to swagger and snarl and be combative with opponents … is now often seen as a sign of strength,” he writes. We’ve accepted the false belief that the path to the top runs through a maze of narcissism and playground bullying.

I’ve heard tales of U.S. senators berating junior staff members to the point of tears for handing them the wrong printout. Steve Jobs was known to throw tantrums in front of his engineers. Ellen DeGeneres, effervescent on camera, has faced allegations of aiding a “toxic work environment” on set.

A glance around seems to prove the adage “nice guys finish last.” But that’s not what the research says. Leaders who practice kindness are more likely to perform better in their work, writes social scientist Arthur Brooks, and most people say they would prefer a nice boss over a 10% pay increase.

Plus, says Brooks, practicing kindness directly increases one’s own happiness. The conclusion is leaders can’t afford not to be nice.

Though it may be hard to see past the performance art that defines politics today, those leaders exist. When George H.W. Bush died on a Saturday in 2018, the lot fell to me to craft a eulogy. Having been born 29 days before he left office, I obviously needed to do some research about his life and legacy, and what I found made my day: He was a genuinely kind human being. He asked his Secret Service detail to stop at traffic lights. He was devoted to his wife and family. He filled a book with letters and notes rather than the usual post-White House memoir.

“America,” he declared in his inaugural address, “is never wholly herself unless she is engaged in high moral principle. We as a people have such a purpose today. It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world.”

If Cuomo truly is set on living out the rest of his term, the least he could do is come out the other side of this fiasco a kinder and gentler person. Humility and contrition won’t rescue a tanking career, but they can rescue a soul.