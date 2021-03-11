Global Cold Plasma Market Drivers, Growth Prospect and Current Scenario

The global Cold Plasma Market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.86% from 2017 to 2025.

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

Cold Plasma is environmental friendly biodegradable component used in a variety of industries. Due to all the benefits of cold plasma and economic feasibility, the market is currently growing and same trend is expected to be seen in future.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Environment friendly benefits of cold plasma technology

1.2 Growingresearches and innovations in Textile Production

1.3 Food safety Risks

1.4 Increase of cold plasma use in meat and poultry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Capital Investment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cold Plasma Market, for Textile Industry:

1.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Textile Industry, By Regime:

1.1.1 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

1.1.2 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

1.2 Cold Plasma Market for Textile Industry, By Application:

1.2.1 Introduction

1.2.2 Finishing

1.2.3 Dyeing/Printing

1.2.4 Sterilization

1.2.5 Other Applications

2. Global Cold Plasma Market, For Polymer and Plastic Industry:

2.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Polymer and Plastic Industry, By Application

2.1.1 Surface Treatment

2.1.2 Printing

2.1.3 Adhesion

2.1.4 Other Applications

2.2 Global Cold Plasma Market for Polymer and Plastic Industry, By Regime

2.2.1 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

2.2.2 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

3. Global Cold Plasma Market, For Medical Industry:

3.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Medical Industry, By Regime

3.1.1 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

3.1.2 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

3.2 Global Cold Plasma Market for Medical Industry, By Application

3.2.1 Wound Healing

3.2.2 Blood Coagulation

3.2.3 Dentistry

3.2.4 Cancer Treatment

3.2.5 Other Medical Applications

4. Global Cold Plasma Market, For Electronics and Semiconductors:

4.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Industry, By Regime

4.1.1 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

4.1.2 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

4.2 Global Cold Plasma Market for Electronics and Semiconductors Industry, By Application

4.2.1 Coating

4.2.2 Etching

4.2.3 Thin Film Deposition

5. Global Cold Plasma Market, For Food and Agriculture Industry:

5.1 Global Cold Plasma Market for Food and Agriculture Industry, By Application

5.1.1 Packaging Decontamination

5.1.2 Food Surface Decontamination

5.1.3 Wastewater Treatment

5.1.4 Seed Germination

5.2 Global Cold Plasma Market for Food and Agriculture Industry, By Regime

5.2.1 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

5.2.2 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

6. Global Cold Plasma Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nordson Corporation

2. Bovie Medical Corporation

3. Plasmatreat GmbH

4. P2I Limited

5. ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

6. Enercon Industries Corporation

7. Neoplas Tools GmbH

8. Tantec A/S

9. Europlasma NV

10. Henniker Plasma Treatment

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Cold Plasma Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

