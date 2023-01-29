Farzar Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More Latest Updates!

Do you like watching animated action shows about a hero who fights against all the bad guys? One of these shows is Netflix’s “Farzar.” As a prince who lives in a human colony in an alien world, Prince Fichael vows to get rid of all the bad people there. However, he finds out that the worst person on the planet is his own father.

Roger Black and Waco O’Guin’s animated comedy show has a lot of sci-fi elements that are used as clever tools for comedy and character development. The main point of the series is to show Prince Fichael and his S.H.A.T. Squad getting into trouble. Prince Fichael is the son of Renzo, the Czar of Farzar. As the story goes on, Fichael tries to keep humans and aliens from fighting and bring peace to Earth.

Since the first season ended on such a sad note and with a cliffhanger, people are already asking for more of the show’s sexual humor and weird situations. Here’s what we know so far about the second season of the show.

Farzar Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “Farzar” came out on July 15, 2022. It had ten episodes, and each one ran for between 25 and 30 minutes. All of the episodes of the season came out on the first day of the show.

As of now, neither the people who made the show nor Netflix has officially decided to keep it going. But the way the first season ended makes it possible for more stories to take place on a faraway alien planet. Roger Black and Waco O’Guin’s last show, “Paradise PD,” was on for four seasons. So, it seems likely that “Farzar” will follow a similar path.

If the first season does well enough to meet Netflix’s expectations in terms of how many people watch it, a second season could be on the way. And if that’s the case, then production could start in the first half of 2023, and season 2 would probably come out in the first quarter of 2024.

What Will Happen in Season 2 of Farzar?

The show’s official plot summary on Netflix.

“Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all.”

Who Plays the Main Role in Season 2 of Farzar?

Since it’s an animated show, we can only hear the voices of the main characters. Most of the main cast of “Farzar” is likely to be back for season 2. Among them are:

Lance Reddick as Renzo,

as Renzo, David Kaye as the paranoid scientist, Barry Barris,

as the paranoid scientist, Barry Barris, Jerry Minor as the voice of Scootie the cyborg,

as the voice of Scootie the cyborg, Grey Griffin as Queen Flammy,

as Queen Flammy, Dana Snyder as Fichael, Bazarack, and Billy,

as Fichael, Bazarack, and Billy, Kari Wahlgren as the twins Mal and Val

Also, even though Renzo died in the Season 1 finale, Reddick’s character could come back in Season 2. And, if season 2 does happen, we may also get to see a lot of new faces join the cast.

Is There a Trailer for Farzar Season 2?

At the moment, there is no trailer for Season 2 of Farzar. When we get new information about the Farzar season 2 trailer, we will add it here. You can watch the trailer for the last season below:

On Farzar, Who is Billy?

William “Billy” Barris is one of the show’s main characters. Barry Barris made him with the body parts of several different animals that were genetically spliced together.

Conclusion

