Blockchain Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Demand Forecast

Global Blockchain Technology Market to reach USD 51045.4 million by 2025. Global Blockchain Technology Market valued approximately USD 242.4 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 81.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving factor for Smart Lock market is One of the latest trends gaining traction the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). BT powered by AI is the most advanced IT development taking place in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market. AI is providing several features to manage decentralized monetary systems. AI algorithms should be used to predict the value of bitcoins, which can help bitcoin traders to handle bitcoin transactions, it will also help the customers to have an easy access to a comparative information and will allow many investors to get better informed before deciding about their financial plans. This, in turn, will strike growth in the global BT market during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012682

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

*Payments

*Exchanges

*Smart contracts

*Documentation

*Digital identity

*Supply chain management

*Governance, risk and compliance management

By Provider

*Application and solution provider

*Middleware provider

*Infrastructure and protocol provider

By Organization Size

*Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

*Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

*Media and entertainment

*Transportation and logistics

*Real estate

*IT and telecommunications

*Travel and hospitality

*Retail and eCommerce

*Healthcare and life sciences

*Government and public sector

By Regions:

*North America

*U.S.

*Canada

*Europe

*UK

*Germany

*Asia Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Inc, arthport, Coinbase, Bit fury, BTL Group, Digital Asset Holdings, Abra, Factom, Alphapoint. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Blockchain Technology in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012682

Chapter 1. Global Blockchain Technology Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Blockchain Technology Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Blockchain Technology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Payments

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Exchanges

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Smart Contracts

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Documentation

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

————————–Upcoming Research——————-

Facial Recognition Market

Integration Platform as a Service Market

Physical Security Market

Threat Intelligence Market

Unified Communication Market

Warehouse Management System Market

A2P SMS Market

Cloud-based VDI Market

Flow Computer Market

Key Management Market

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

Managed Security Services Market

Taxi Dispatch Software Market

Machine Learning Market

Server Market

System Integration Market

Application Platform Market

Integrated Systems Market

Legal Process Outsourcing Market

Medical Scheduling Software Market

Online event ticketing Market

Internet of things (IOT) retail Market

Digital insurance platform Market

Enterprise Content Collaboration Market

Media gateway Market

Telecommunication Market

Wireless Infrastructure Market

Content Recommendation Engine Market

Smart City Market

Perimeter Security Market

Virtual Reality Market

Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market

Data Center UPS Market

Cloud Computing Market

Cloud Security Market

Cloud Migration Services Market

Augmented Reality (AR) Market

Cloud Service Brokerage Market

Data Center Power Market

Data Encryption Market

Data Loss Prevention Market

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market