Nerve Stimulator Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.Market AnalysisNerve stimulation is a treatment that utilizes low-voltage electric momentum to treat different ailments. The stimulator utilized in the nerve stimulation therapy is somewhat similar to a heart pacemaker. Nerve stimulation therapy has likewise demonstrated as a proficient way to deal with neurological disarranges. Among neurological disorders, nerve stimulation therapy is one of the most common treatments for depression and epilepsy. Some of the most commonly utilized nerve stimulators are vagus nerve stimulator (VNS), spinal cord stimulator (SCS), deep brain stimulator (DBS), and others.

The global nerve stimulators market is expected to reach USD 10,978.5 million by the year 2023 by approaching at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2017-2023).The nerve stimulation therapy is one of the best approaches from treating different health problems such as bone or joint problems which happens in case of fibromyalgia or osteoarthritis, neck pain, or low back pain, overactive bladder, neurological disorders, and others. Strikingly, the rising rate of unending medical issues, innovative upgrades, expanding geriatric populace, and enhancement in repayment policies are the key variables driving the global nerve stimulators market. The expanding prevalence of minimally invasive procedures over the globe is additionally filling the market development. However, staggering expense of the treatment and absence of experienced and trained doctors may restrict the development of the market over the estimated period.

Market Segmentation

The global nerve stimulators market is divided on the basis of its type, end-users, application, and regional analysis. Based on its type, the market is classified into vagus nerve stimulator (VNS), spinal cord stimulator (SCS), deep brain stimulator (DBS), and others. Based on its end -users, the market is bifurcated into hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and trauma centers. On the basis of its application, the global nerve stimulators market is classified into depression, chronic pain, dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global nerve stimulators market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the key players in the global nerve stimulators market include names like Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Cochlear Ltd, St Jude Medical, Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Cyberonics, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc, among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Research Objective

2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.2.1 Assumptions

2.2.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising incidence of chronic health problems (Impact weightage: 35%)

4.2.2 Technological improvements (Impact weightage: 35%)

4.2.3 Increasing geriatric population (Impact weightage: 20%)

4.2.4 Improved reimbursement policies in developed countries (Impact weightage: 10%)

4.3 Restrains

4.3.1 Lack of skilled or trained physicians (Impact weightage: 60%)

4.3.2 High cost of nerve stimulation therapy (Impact weightage: 40%)

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures across the globe

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat on New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 R&D and Designing

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution & Sales

5.2.4 Post-sales Monitoring

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

