Network Slicing Market 2021: Scenario by Key Companies, Future Trends, Pipeline Projects, Growth and Regional Forecasts to 2027 with Top Countries Data

Global Network Slicing Market was valued at 172.56 Million US Dollar in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 23.7% during forecasting years. Network slicing has multiple slices each slice has its own topology, performance characteristics and security rules. In other way, Network slicing is also known as virtual network and each network slice provides a dedicated network resources that fulfill the need of specific application such as speed, bandwidth and latency. Different slices devoted to different function. Network slicing empower new business opportunities for communication service providers across wide range of sectors. Network market growth gaining popularity due to cellular network technology which offer higher data speed and lower expectancy.

Increase in volume of data supplied by cellular network technology has been led largely by consumer demand for video and shift the business towards Cloud services. It creates new revenue opportunities for communication service providers such as ability to deliver services faster with high security and flexibility. Growing adoption of SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV(network functions virtualization) solutions and surging adoption of IoT devices across different industry verticals, are key driven factors for the market growth. Increasing adoption of IoT and rapidly advancement in machine to machine communication network which is used by many industries by connecting all type of appliances, devices, services and system which in turn, increasing adoption of 5G technology to support IoT applications. Despite that, data security concerns and lack of standardization hampers the global Network Slicing Market growth.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”



Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346928



The regional analysis of the global Network Slicing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is Dominating the Market and continue to lead the market during forecasting years due to demand for better speed connectivity and bandwidth. APAC is the fastest growing market owing to growing acceptance of cloud -based solutions, IOT, Big data analytics and mobility.

Key Players in Global Network Slicing Market

Argela Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mavenir

Nokia

Samsung

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Solution

Services

By End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Industry vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistic

BFSI

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346928

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Network Slicing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

—————————Upcoming Research———————

RFP Software Emerging Trends 2021 By Industry Size, Demand, Future Prospects, Regional Overview, Top Manufacture, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Deception Technology Market

Demand Planning Software Market

Enterprise Network Firewall Market

Human Capital Management Solution Market

Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market

KVM over IP Market

Live Streaming Software Market

Managed Cyber Security Services Market

Cyber Security Market

Cloud-Based Security Services Market

Home Security Market

Managed VPN Market

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

Master Data Management Market

Mobile Event App Software Market

Non-Profit CRM Market

Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market

Video Interview Software Market

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Virtual Router Market

Virtual Server Market

Web Conferencing Software Market

Digital Banking Platforms Market

Cyber Security Market

Digital Banking Platforms Market

Distributed Antenna System Market

Cyber Security Market

Cyber Security Market

Internet of Things Networks Market

Live Streaming Services Market

Mentoring Software Market

Telecom Consulting Market

Telecom Power Systems Market

Telecommunication Market

Telescopic Extraction Arms Market

Threat Intelligence Market

USB Flash Drive Market

User Authentication Solution Market

IT-as-a-Service Market

Mobile Point of Sale(mPOS) Market

Warranty Management System Market

Web Filtering Market

Web to Print Software Market

Whitebox Servers Market

Wi-Fi Chipsets Market

Wire & Cable Management Market

Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market

4D Technology Market

Cyber Security Insurance Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market

Campaign Management Software Market

Pay-TV Services Market

Point of Sale Software Market

Quantum Computing Technology Market

Quick Service Restaurant Market

Content Recommendation Engine Market

Data Center Market

Vendor Management Software Market

Structured Collaboration Software Market

Third-Party Optical Transceivers Market

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market

Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market