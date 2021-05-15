Image Recognition Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Global Image Recognition Market is valued approximately at USD 22.76 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Image recognition is the ability of the software that identifies images, places, objects, writings and others. It performs various tasks such as self-driving cars, image content search, labeling the content of images with meta-tags, and guiding autonomous robots. Principally image recognition follows machine learning technique which needs deep understanding of algorithms. Rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence, due to rise of cyber-attacks in industries such as manufacturing, financial service, insurance and BFSI industries.
There was a sharp increase of cyber-attacks during 2010-2018 period, 40,000 and above cases were registered in just five days according to the Maharashtra state police and NDTV. For instance, according to Statista report the global AI software market is expected to grow approximately 54 percent year-on-year in year 2020 reaching a forecast size of 22.6 billion U.S. dollars. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Image Recognition Market across the globe. Moreover, various businesses are shifting towards digitization to transform the business processes around the world, are also some of the key factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost involved in manufacturing Image Recognition devices is one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346902
The regional analysis of the global Image Recognition Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to adoption of technology at faster rate in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing increase in merging of artificial intelligence with image recognition,
Major market player included in this report are:
Google Inc.
Catchroom
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc
LTUTech
NEC Corporation
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Slyce Acquisition Inc.
Wikitude GmbH.
NEC Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Application:
Scanning and Imaging
Security and Surveillance
Image Search
By Deployment mode
cloud
On-premises
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10346902
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Image Recognition Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
—————————Upcoming Research———————–
HR Payroll Software Market
Machine Vision Market
Debt Collection Software Market
Customer Self-Service Software Market
Digital Payment Solutions Market
Safety Laser Scanner Market
ERP Software Market
Agency Management Software Market
Case Management Software Market
Cloud Analytics Market
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market
Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market
Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market
Hotel Property Management Software Market
Industrial User Interface and Interaction Design Market
IoT Gateway Market
IT Leasing & Financing Market
IT Sourcing Market
Jack Up Rig Market
Legal Practice Management Software Market
Machine Learning as a Service Market
Cloud Endpoint Protection Market
Cloud Infrastructure Services Market
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
Identity analytics Market
Mobile Augmented Reality Market
Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market
Social Media Security Market
Social Media Security Market
Backoffice Workforce Management Market
Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market
C-RAN Ecosystem Market
Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market