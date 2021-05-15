Fitness and Yoga Wear Market 2021 Size, Share by Industry Expansion, Cost Structure, Development Status, Opportunities Analysis, Future Plans, Revenue Percentage, and Forecast 2027

For multiple athletic activities such as jogging, hiking, surfing, dance, water aerobics, yoga, and cycling, sportswear is a clothing worn. In certain tasks, the activity-specific apparel is used for convenience, functional and health purposes. Fitness and yoga Apparel fabrics are the advanced lightweight materials that support the wearer during exercise. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing disposable income and rise in number of people specially women in fitness activities. Most of these people prefer comfortable, trendy ad quality wear while performing their activities and the rising disposable incomes supports them to buy fitness and yoga wear. Moreover, rising health consciousness among the working professionals due to the changing lifestyle and higher work stress has led people to adopt yoga activities which therefore increases the adoption of fitness and yoga wear. Furthermore, the major companies in the market are introducing products with enhanced comfort and vibrant colors to attract women who are the main consumers of the product.

Some technological advancements in the fitness and yoga wear include use of nanotechnology fabrics. For instance, DuPont Advanced Materials launched two garments in August 2017 based on DuPont Intexar, a smart athletic apparel platform at Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. Both garments have capabilities to capture real-time body data such as real-time ECG depending on the wearer ‘s activities. In recent years, there has been a large growth in the number of women participating in physical events, such as yoga and zumba. For instance, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 19 percent of the U.S. population was engaged in sports and exercise each day in 2017. Male participation was higher (20.2 percent) than the participation rate of women (17.8 percent). This included participation in sports, exercise, and other active leisure activities.

The regional analysis of Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Owing to the emergence of Asia Pacific as a major manufacturing hub and the growth of e-commerce in the region, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Major market player included in this report are:

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Under Armour, Inc.

The Columbia Sportswear Company

Puma SE

V.F.Corporation

Anta Sports Products Limited

Old Navy

Amer Sports Oyj

Mizuno Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Organic Cotton

Recycled Materials

Others

By End-Use:

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market, by End-Use, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market Dynamics

3.1. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Organic Cotton

5.4.2. Recycled Materials

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market, by End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Global Fitness and Yoga Wear Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Professional Athletic

6.4.2. Amateur Sport

