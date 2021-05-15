Dark Fiber Networks Market 2021 Size, Upcoming Growth by Prospective Developments, Future Trends, Investment Opportunities, Progress Insight, Business Tactics and Forecast Till 2027

Global Dark Fiber Networks Market is valued approximately USD 5.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Dark fiber networks have emerged as a feasible solution for distinct organizations pursuing improved network communication and management. A dark fiber (also known as unlit fiber) is an unused optical fiber that is available for use in fiber-optic communication. Dark fiber networks are primarily used for private networking, internet infrastructure networking or as internet access. They can operate through the recent optical protocols using wavelength division multiplexing to enhance capacity wherever required, and to deliver an upgrade path amongst technologies. Several dark fiber metropolitan area networks employ cheap Gigabit Ethernet equipment rather than using expensive SONET (synchronous optical networking) ring systems. It provides extremely high price-performance for network users, such as Google, that has dark network capacities for video and search data.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”



Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325236

Increasing number of internet users, high penetration of fiber optic network, and rising focus of tech giant, such as Microsoft, towards building their own networks are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the country has placed over 206 million kilometers of optical fiber in 2018. Also, as per the MIIT, nearly 80% of broadband users in the country are dependent on optical fiber network in 2017. Similarly, in 2017, Reliance Jio Infocomm has announced the contract of dark fiber from Bharat Broadband Network Ltd. With rise in number of internet users, the demand for dark fiber networks is expected to grow around the world. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide and the strong actions implemented by the government on movement have boosted the internet consumption among users thereby, the need for networking infrastructure has increased. This is likely to contribute to the higher growth of the market in the recent years. However, high installation costs and dearth of skilled IT professionals are always being a major limiting factor to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Dark Fiber Networks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of internet users and the growing investments by the market players to adopt this concept in the nation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the growing internet & mobile traffic in the countries, especially in China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT&T, Inc.

Colt Group SA

Comcast Corporation

FairPoint Communications, Inc.

Interoute Communications Ltd.

Level 3 Communications, Inc.

NTT Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Services, LLC

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Fiber Type:

Single Mode

Multi-Mode

By Network Type:

Metro Dark Fiber Networks

Long-Haul Dark Fiber Networks

By End-User:

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecom

Banks, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT & IT Enabled Services (ITeS)

Education

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year –2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Dark Fiber Networks Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325236

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Dark Fiber Networks Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Dark Fiber Networks Market, by Fiber Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Dark Fiber Networks Market, by Network Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Dark Fiber Networks Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market Dynamics

3.1. Dark Fiber Networks Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market, by Fiber Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market by Fiber Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market Estimates & Forecasts by Fiber Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Dark Fiber Networks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Single Mode

5.4.2. Multi-Mode

Chapter 6. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market, by Network Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market by Network Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market Estimates & Forecasts by Network Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Dark Fiber Networks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Metro Dark Fiber Networks

6.4.2. Long-Haul Dark Fiber Networks

Chapter 7. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

About Kenneth Research:



Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us



Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

——————————-Upcoming Research————————–

Chatbot Market

Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking Market

Document Analysis Market

Network Emulator Market

Massive MIMO Market

AS-Interface Market

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

Critical infrastructure protection Market

Small Satellite Market

Micro and Nano PLC Market

Iris Recognition Market

Automotive Foam Market

SDN Orchestration Market

SMS Firewall Market

Aircraft Seating Market

Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication Market

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

Multi-Touch Screens Market

Lecture Capture Systems Market

Aircraft Sensors Market

Cellular M2M Market

Government Cloud Market

Media Gateway Market

Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market

Ransomware Protection Market

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market

Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market

Pico Projector Market

Machine Control System Market

Big Data as a Service Market

Antivirus Software Market

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market

4G LTE Wireless Broadband Market

5G Base Station Unit Market

5G wireless ecosystem Market

3D Facial Recognition Market

3D Scanning Market

GSM Services Market

Asset performance management Market

Assembly Automation Market

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

Chatbot Market

Solid-State Battery Growth, Outlook, Size 2021, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Investment Opportunities, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market

Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market

Print Management Software Market

Industrial Robotics Market

Smart Manufacturing Market

Digital Language Learning Market

Digital Scent Technology Market

Digital Twin Market