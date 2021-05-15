Data Management Platform Market Growth, Outlook, Size 2021, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Investment Opportunities, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Global Data management platform is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Data Management Platform is a data warehouse that collects, sorts and stores large amounts of data according to various verticals and finally releases information in a way that is useful to marketers, publishers and other companies. DMP usually manages cookie IDs for a marketer that are used to generate different audience segments, which in turn are used to target online ads for specific users.
The Internet of Things is one of the major driving factors of DMPs as New sources of first-party data are emerging, such as TV set-top boxes, automotive data collection, and wearable technology. As per Statista, “The installed base of active Internet of Things connected devices is forecast to reach 21.5 billion units by 2025”. The restraining factor is that it can’t do much independently, without being connected to different technologies. Rising demand from marketers and advertising agencies for better data management is the opportunity factor. As per FORBES,” 91% of advertisers have or plan to adopt a data management Platform” .
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
The regional analysis of global Data management platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Due to maximum technological advancement North America currently dominates the Data Management Platforms market. Asia Pacific is gradually increasing in this market, since it is directly related to a place ‘s population. Rapid growth in the media and advertising sector across emerging economies such as Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America is also expected to drive global demand for data management platforms.
Major market player included in this report are:
Adobe Systems, Inc.
Ignition One, Inc.
Rocket Fuel, Inc.
NeuStar, Inc.
MediaMath Inc.
V12 Group Inc.
Lotame Solutions Inc.
Actian Corporation
BMC Software, Inc.
CA Technologies, Inc.
Hitachi Ltd
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Data Type
First Party Data
Second Party Data
Third Party Data
Data Source
Web Analytics Tools
Mobile Web
Mobile Apps
CRM Data
POS Data
Social Network
Others
End – User
Ad Agencies
Marketers
Publishers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Data Management Platform Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Data Management Platform Market, by Data Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Data Management Platform Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Data Management Platform Market, by Data Source, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Data Management Platform Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Data Management Platform Market Dynamics
3.1. Data Management Platform Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Data Management Platform Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
