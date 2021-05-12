Medical Nutrition Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Analysis of Key Trends, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2023

The Medical Nutrition Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Introduction

Medical nutrition is a therapeutic configuration which is developed to fulfill the nutritional requirement of the patient. The increasing incidences of diseases requiring additional nutrients and increased awareness among the population about the benefits of medicated foods and beverages drive the growth of the global medical nutrition market. Moreover, the rise in lifestyle diseases fuels the growth of the market. As per a data published by the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in 2014, nearly 35% of the American children consume junk food daily leading to conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.The global medical nutrition market is expected to reach a market value of USD 52,395.3 million by 2023 from USD 41,014.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 35.4% share, followed by Europe with a share of 30.0%. The market growth in the Americas is attributed to the increase in a geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases.The global medical nutrition market has been segmented based on type, product type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region.The global medical nutrition market, by type, has been segmented into pediatric nutrition, elderly nutrition, parenteral nutrition, and sports nutrition.The global medical nutrition market, by product type, has been segmented into amino acid solution, multiple vitamins and antioxidants, lipid emulsion, trace elements, and chamber bags.

The global medical nutrition market, by route of administration, has been segmented into parenteral, oral, and others.The global medical nutrition market, by application, has been segmented into cancer, pulmonary diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, obesity, pediatric malnutrition, renal failure, and neurological diseases.By distribution channel, the global medical nutrition market has been segmented into hospitals, compounding pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce websites.

Key Players

Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nestle, Danone Nutricia, NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nutricia, and Baxter International, Inc.

Study Objectives

• To provide a comprehensive analysis of the medical nutrition industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

• To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global medical nutrition market

• To estimate the market size of medical nutrition from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

• To analyze the global medical nutrition market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

• To compare products with respect to various players in the market

• To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the medical nutrition market

• To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

• To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the medical nutrition market

Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The global medical nutrition market is expected to reach USD 52,395.3 million by 2023 from USD 41,014.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

• On the basis of type, the pediatric nutrition segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023

• Based on product type, the amino acid solution segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.83% by 2023

• Based on the route of administration, the parenteral segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.44% by 2023

• Based on application, the pediatric malnutrition segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.01% 2023

• Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global medical nutrition market at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2023

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% by 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

ï‚§ US

ï‚§ Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

