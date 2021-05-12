Hammertoe Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Market Size, Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The Hammertoe Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come.

The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids. According to a statistical report titled “Global Spending on Health: A World in Transition”, released in theyear 2019 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global spending on healthcare recorded USD 7.8 trillion in 2017, which was an increase by USD 0.2 trillion from the recorded value of USD 7.6 trillion in 2016.

n 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Hammertoe Market over the period 2019-2026.

Market analysis

Hammertoe is a feet-related disorder where the feet twists permanently. This happens essentially due to irregularity in the muscles and the tendons. One of the most popular joint related issues, joint inflammation or arthritis, happens because of growing age. The rising prevalence of joint pain among the populace is considered to encourage the global hammertoe market amid the evaluation time frame. Additionally, with the developing consumption of R&D in the medical industry, the hammertoe market is probably going to experience a boost. In addition, with developing bones and hammertoe issues over the world, the requirement for the top-notch healthcare services is likewise expanding.

However, the danger of infections related amid the hospital stay and other surgical processes are ventured to hinder the market development in the coming years. The market is expected to grow at 10.8% CAGR by reaching the valuation of 288.61 USD Million during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global Hammertoe Market has been classified on the basis of its treatment and diagnosis, type, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market has been segmented into rigid and flexible. Based on its treatment, the market has been bifurcated into surgery, implant, and others. While the diagnosis segment has been divided into physical examinations, X-rays, and others. By end-users, the market is sectioned into hospitals and clinics, physiotherapy and orthopedic centers, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Hammertoe Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Arrowhead Medical Device Technologies LLC (Tennessee), Nextremity Solutions Inc. (U.S), Extremity Medical LLC (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K), Wright Medical Group N.V. (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global Hammertoe Market.

