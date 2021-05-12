Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market 2021: Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2023 with Top Countries Data

The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively..

Forecast till 2023.

Market analysis

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) is an uncommon neurological immune system issue where myelin, a fundamental part of the nervous system is being attacked by the immune system of the body. There has been a spiraling ascent in the predominance of autoimmune disorders in the past which offers scope for the development of the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy disease market. Different new medications have been propelled into the market after ongoing FDA endorsements which likewise supports the development of the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy disease market.

Different factors empowering the development of the market incorporate growing awareness about the disease and government attempts in the same issue. On the drawback, the mind-boggling expense of Intravenous immunoglobulin treatment and its side effects remains the major obstruction to the development of the market. The market is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% and is anticipated to reach USD 3907.17 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2018-2023.

Market segmentation

Based on its treatment & diagnosis, the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy disease market is segmented as Corticosteroids, Treatment Intravenous Immunoglobulin, Electrodiagnostic Testing, Physiotherapy, Spinal Fluid Analysis, Nerve Conduction, Plasmapheresis (plasma exchange), Diagnosis, EMG, Others. By end-user, the market is segmented as Specialty Neurological Clinics, Hospitals, Research & Academic Laboratories, Others. By route of administration, the market is again bifurcated into oral, intravenous and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy disease market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, Shire, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Grifols, Baxter, among others are some of the major players in the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy disease market.

