Mastitis Market 2021: Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data, Key Players, Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast by 2023

The Mastitis Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

The Mastitis Market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

Market analysis

The mastitis market is mainly growing because of the advancements made in the field of medical sciences. The growing prevalence of this type of contagious diseases amongst human beings, especially women and animals like cow are some of the major factor influencing the global mastitis market positively. Factors driving the market development incorporate the rising instances of breast-related disease and expanding rate of pregnancy. On account of bovines, the unhygienic animal dwelling place conditions are the key driving element behind the market development making the infectious mastitis spread. Besides, the rising awareness about the mastitis conditions, its effective management, and the accessibility of the treatment is broadly encouraging market development. The global mastitis market is growing at a CAGR of 15.07% by targeting the value of USD 7,898.05 million during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

The global mastitis market has been divided on the basis of its treatment, type, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its type, the mastitis market is bifurcated into bovine mastitis and human mastitis. On the basis of its treatment, the mastitis market is classified into pain relievers, antibiotics, vaccines, surgery, and others. Based on its end-user, the mastitis market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, veterinary centers, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global mastitis market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Zoetis Inc. (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Merck Co & Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Oncothyreon Inc. (U.S.), Oncogenex (U.S.), Apthera Inc. (U.K.), and others are some of the major players in the global mastitis market.

