Intracranial Pressure (Icp) Monitoring Market 2021: Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2023 with Top Countries Data

The Intracranial Pressure (Icp) Monitoring Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids. According to a statistical report titled “Global Spending on Health: A World in Transition”, released in theyear 2019 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global spending on healthcare recorded USD 7.8 trillion in 2017, which was an increase by USD 0.2 trillion from the recorded value of USD 7.6 trillion in 2016.

n 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Intracranial Pressure (Icp) Monitoring Market over the period 2019-2026.

Introduction

Intracranial pressure (ICP) is the pressure which develops first on the skull and eventually in the brain tissue and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). ICP results in intracranial hypertension eventually. Therefore, ICP needs monitoring to treat severe traumatic brain injury patients. The growing prevalence of neurovascular diseases such as brain aneurysm and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), favorable reimbursement policies, increasing prevalence of traumatic injuries, and ongoing product developments and commercialization are expected to drive the market growth.

According to a study published in the Methodist DeBakey Cardiovascular Journal in 2014, about one million strokes occur annually in the US with 10 to 15% accounting for the intracranial atherosclerotic disease. However, a shortage of trained professionals and high procedural cost of ICP monitoring devices may hamper the growth of the market.

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2,013.9 million by 2024 from USD 1,160.1 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 41.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 33.4% and 20.5%, respectively. Growing technological advancements worldwide are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is segmented into route of intervention, technique, application, device, end user, and region.The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by route of intervention, is segmented into intraventricular, epidural sensors, and others.The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by technique, is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. Invasive techniques are further segmented into external ventricular drainage (EVD) and microtransducer ICP monitoring. Non-invasive techniques are further segmented into transcranial Doppler ultrasonography, tympanic membrane displacement (TMD) analyzer, optic nerve sheath diameter sonography, MRI/CT, and fundoscopy (papilledema).

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by application, is segmented into traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and others.

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by device, is segmented into intraventricular catheters, subarachnoid screws, epidural sensors, non-invasive ICP monitors, and others.By end user, the global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, trauma centers, and others.

Key Players

Integra LifeSciences Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, RAUMEDIC Inc, Sophysa SA, Boston Neurosciences, Medtronic Plc, Terumo Corporation, and Natus Medical Incorporated

Study Objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by route of intervention, technique, application, device, end user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market

Target Audience

• Brain Monitoring Device Manufacturers & Suppliers

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Laboratories

Key Findings

• The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is expected to reach USD 2,013.9 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2024

• On the basis of route of intervention, the intraventricular segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.4%

• On the basis of technique, the invasive technique segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.1%

• On the basis of application, traumatic brain injury segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.5%

• On the basis of devices, the intraventricular catheter segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.4%

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.4%

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2024

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% by 2024

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

