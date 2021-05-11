Depression Screening Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Analysis of Key Trends, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2023

Depression and mental health are the leading cause of disability and ill health across the globe. According to the latest estimations from (World Health Organization) WHO, more than 300 million people are now living having depression with an increase of more than 18% between 2005 and 2015. Depression is a kind of mental condition that causes individuals to experience depressed mood, loss of interest, feelings of low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy, and poor concentration. An individual who is suffering from depression experiences intense emotions of anxiety, hopelessness, negativity and helplessness The market for depression screening by disease type is segmented into anxiety, mood disorders, depression, bipolar disorders, psychotic disorders, eating disorders and other mental and behavioral & disorders, in which the anxiety market accounted for the largest market share in 2016 due to growing social and environmental variations, and changing lifestyle among the working class across the globe.
The depression screening market is further segmented into diagnosis. These diagnosis are further segmented into psychological test, lab tests, depression screening tests and others. Global depression screening market by diagnosis is expected to reach USD 1,648.98 million by 2023. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of treatment, which includes medications, brain-stimulation treatments, substance abuse treatment and others. Medications is one of the main treatment for the depression screening market. Additionally, the market is further segmented on the basis of end user and is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes and others. Out of which hospitals & clinics holds the largest market share among the all the end users.
On the basis of region the market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally Americas holds the largest market share in 2016 due to various factors such as availability advanced diagnostic and treatment, funding for research, increasing number of patients with mental illness and related disorders.
Key Players
Some of the key players in this market are Alkermes (Republic of Ireland), ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (US), and others.
Study objectives
• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on disease type, diagnosis, end user and regions for the global depression screening market
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To provide economical factors that influences the global depression screening market
• To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global depression screening market
Target Audience
• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries
• Potential Investors
• Medical Research Institutes
• Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager
• Research Companies
Key Findings
• Global market for depression screening is majorly dominated by six companies namely Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Allergan, Alkermes, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Others. Eli Lilly takes about 26% of the total market
• On the basis of level of treatment antidepressants is the fastest growing market
• Currently, anxiety is leading the market by disease type as anxiety disorders are the most common of all the mental disorders and affects nearly 30% of adults at some point in their lives.
• The market is growing with an equitable pace of 6.20% annually. Growing emergence of digital health technologies in mental health, rising prevalence of mental disorders across the globe, new focus area in the care continuum has up surged the growth of the market
The reports also covers regional analysis
• Americas
o U.S.
o Canada
o South America
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o U.K
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Middle East
o Africa
