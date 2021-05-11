MRO Software Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Revenue, Growth Rate, Market Size, Restraints, Forecast Analysis by 2027

Global MRO Software Market is valued approximately USD 6.71 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Aviation Software refers to the software used in the aviation industry for different activities, including ground, terminal and air side operations. In January2020, IndiGo became the first Indian carrier to have an aircraft fleet size of 250 aircraft and became the first airline to operate 1,500 flights a day, due to the increase in demand for a reduction in turnaround time and the growing number of aircraft worldwide to cope with demand. The MRO industry uses MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) aviation software primarily to increase functional performance for various MRO aviation operations, such as services, maintenance, modification, and retrofitting of various engines, spares, parts, and systems for aircraft. The introduction of software in the aviation industry has revolutionized safety standards in the flight. For instance, The DO-178 standard is the de-facto standard for safe aviation software across different regulatory contexts. Regulatory usage of DO-178 has overlapped with an admirable aviation safety record, and therefore is often considered a success.

According to the India Brand Equity foundation, expenditure in MROs account for 12-15% of the total revenues, second highest expense after fuel cost. However, the market faces restraints as MRO will increase the cost of switching to another maintenance supplier for a customer, as this move would mean that the customer has to change its own system(s) and procedures and thus incur higher switching costs. high dependency on software systems can be risky as breakdown of any one component can jeopardize the whole operation.

The regional analysis of global MRO Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increase in passenger traffic. Further, Europe is considered as second largest region in the growth of the market due to rising demand from the defense and aerospace sector.

Major market player included in this report are:

HCL Technologies Limited

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Ramco Systems Limited

IFS AB

Oracle Corporation

Boeing

Infor

Trax

Swiss Aviation Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

End User:

Operators

OEMs

MROs

Lessors

By Solution:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

By Function:

Maintenance

Operations

Business Management

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

