Infusion Pump Market 2021: Latest Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Applications and Competition Strategies by 2023 with Top Countries Data

Introduction

The Global market for infusion pump is growing at a steady pace. The global infusion pump market is expected to reach USD 9710.2 million by 2023 from USD 6534.2 in 2016 with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Various factors that supports the growth of the market are; increased use of infusion pumps for the delivery of drugs and other fluids, rising prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases, high demand of the infusion systems in the military medical units, technological advancements in infusion systems. Furthermore the factors such as patient safety concerns and improper infusion leading to the severe consequences, unmet medical needs in the low income countries are hampering the growth of infusion pump market globally.

The market is majorly segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and regions.The global infusion pump market on the basis of type is segmented into Volumetric pump, syringe pump, ambulatory pump, and others. Volumetric pump segment accounts for the largest market share of 37.1%, of the global infusion pump market by type. This major share is mainly attributed to the factors such as; high popularity of the volumetric pumps, convenience in the use of these pumps and effective delivery of the drugs and the other necessary fluids. The global volumetric pump market is expected to reach USD 3604.1 million by 2023 from USD 2385.8 million in 2016 with the CAGR of 5.2% for the forecasted year 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global infusion pump 3M, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical, Inc, Smiths Medical, Terumo Medical Corporation, Zyno Medical

Study objectives

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Infusion Pump market

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global Infusion Pump market.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economical factors that influences the global Infusion Pump market

• To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global Infusion Pump market

Target Audience

• Infusion Pump Suppliers

• Infusion Pump Manufacturers

• Dental Research Laboratories

• Potential Investors

• Medical Research Institutes

• Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

• Research Companies

Key Findings

• North America accounted for the largest market share in the global Infusion Pump market, USD 2652.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 1851.6 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 4.5%

• Volumetric pumps Infusion Pump market segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.2% in the global Infusion Pump market, by types

• Chemotherapy is contributing remarkable share registering 38.9% in the global Infusion Pump market, by application in 2016

The reports also covers regional analysis

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

