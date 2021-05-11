M-Health Application Market 2021: Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2023 with Top Countries Data

From last few years, healthcare has been transformed due to the extensive use of information technology for health monitoring. The healthcare applications are not only used by the healthcare provider but also by the patients. Continuously heart rate monitoring, smart health applications and other monitoring devices and applications help the patient to maintain their health and take preventive measures, thus avoiding further complications. Increasing demand for M-Health applications, growing healthcare expenditure and rising in the number of M-health applications providers drive the market growth. Furthermore, extensive use of smart phones influences the market growth.
The global M-Health application market is expected to reach USD 100216.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the global M-Health application market is segmented into monitoring applications, diagnosis & treatment, education & awareness, healthcare management, wellness & prevention, and others. Monitoring segment accounts the largest market share in 2016.
Key Players:
The leading market players in the global M-Health Application market include Allscripts, Agamatrix, Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., Vivify Health, and iHealth Labs Inc. (Subsidiary of Andon Health Co. Ltd.)
Study objectives of M-Health Application market:
To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.
To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets.
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.
To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Target Audience:
• M-Health applications developers and providers
• M-Health applications devices manufacturers and suppliers
• Research and Development (R&D) Companies
• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers
• Potential Investors
Key Findings:
• The global market for M-Health Application is expected to reach USD 100216.5 million by 2023 from USD 14201.0 million in 2016.
• Americas commands largest market share in 2016, it is expected to reach USD 28762.1 billion by 2023.
• Asia Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• America
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Latin America
• Europe
• Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest Of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Republic of Korea
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Egypt
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
