Dental Prosthetics Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Market Size, Production Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Dental prosthetics is also known as Prosthodontics. Dental prosthetics are mostly in use for the improvement of damaged or deficient teeth. It improves functions as well as appearance of teeth.The global dental prosthetics market is expected to reach USD 5659.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period. The global dental prosthetics market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises denture, crown, bridges, veneer, abutment, inlays. Of which bridges segment holds 27.6% market share in global dental prosthetic market by type and expected to reach USD 1601.9 million by 2023 from USD 1071.8 million in 2016.
Crown is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.On the basis of type of material it is segmented into porcelain-fused-to-metal (pfm), metal, all ceramic, and others. Of which porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) segment holds 39.5% market share of dental prosthetics by type of material and expected to reach US$ 2132.8 million by 2023. On the basis of end user it is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories. Of which hospitals and clinics holds 80.7% market share of dental prosthetics by end user and expected to reach USD 4475.4 million by 2023 from USD 3133.8 million in 2016.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10042787
Dental research laboratories is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share 38.4% of global dental prosthetics market and is expected to reach USD 2031.7 million by 2023 from USD 1490.8 million in 2016. APAC market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.
Key Players
The leading market players in the global dental prosthetics market include : Henry Schein, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), 3M (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation) (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Osstem Prosthetics (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)
Study objectives
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dental prosthetics market
• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global dental prosthetics market.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To provide economical factors that influences the global dental prosthetics market
• To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global dental prosthetics market
Target Audience
• Dental Prosthetics suppliers
• Dental Prosthetics manufacturers
• Dental research laboratories
• Potential Investors
• Medical Research Institutes
• Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager
• Research Companies
Key Findings
• North America accounted for the largest market share in the global dental prosthetics market, USD 1490.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 2031.7 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 6.3%
• Crown market segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 5.3% in the global dental prosthetics market, by types
• Hospitals and clinics is contributing remarkable share in the market registering 80.7% in the global dental prosthetics market, by end users in 2016
The reports also covers regional analysis
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o U.K.
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Republic of Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Middle East
o Africa
About Us
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name: Kenneth research
Email:[email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
———————-Upcoming Research——————-
Real-Time Health Monitoring Devices Market
Dental CAM Milling Machine Market
Cystic Fibrosis Market
Respiratory Inhalers Market
M-Health Device Market
Surgical Robots Market
Malocclusion Market
Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market
Ascites Market
Microdermabrasion Market
Medical Implant Market
Juvenile Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Market
Cancer Biomarker Market
Retinal Vein Occlusion Market
Retinal Vein Occlusion Market
Veterinary Imaging Market
Radiopharmaceutical Market
Fertility Services Market
Immortalized Cell Line Market
Cystic Fibrosis Market
HIV Vaccine Market
Platelet Agitator Market
Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market
Bilirubin Blood Test Market
Dermal Fillers Market
Cyber Insurance Market
Encryption Software Market
Human Capital Management Market
Streaming Analytics Market
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market
People Counting System Market
Web-Based Digital Signage Market
Submarine Telecom Cable Market
Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market
Corporate E-Learning Market
Darts Market
Workflow Management Tool Market
Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market
WAN Optimization Market
Outdoor Advertising Market
Sports Management Software Market
Environmental Disinfection Robots Market
Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market
Programmable Robots Market
3D Motion Capture System Market
Augmented Reality in Retail Market
Lost and Found Software Market
Honey Food Market
Project Management Software Systems Market
Vulnerability Scanner Software Market
Affective Computing Market
Virtual Training and Simulation Market
5G in IoT Market
Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market
Image Recognition in Retail Market