Dental Prosthetics Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Market Size, Production Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Dental prosthetics is also known as Prosthodontics. Dental prosthetics are mostly in use for the improvement of damaged or deficient teeth. It improves functions as well as appearance of teeth.The global dental prosthetics market is expected to reach USD 5659.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period. The global dental prosthetics market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises denture, crown, bridges, veneer, abutment, inlays. Of which bridges segment holds 27.6% market share in global dental prosthetic market by type and expected to reach USD 1601.9 million by 2023 from USD 1071.8 million in 2016.

Crown is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.On the basis of type of material it is segmented into porcelain-fused-to-metal (pfm), metal, all ceramic, and others. Of which porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) segment holds 39.5% market share of dental prosthetics by type of material and expected to reach US$ 2132.8 million by 2023. On the basis of end user it is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories. Of which hospitals and clinics holds 80.7% market share of dental prosthetics by end user and expected to reach USD 4475.4 million by 2023 from USD 3133.8 million in 2016.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10042787

Dental research laboratories is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share 38.4% of global dental prosthetics market and is expected to reach USD 2031.7 million by 2023 from USD 1490.8 million in 2016. APAC market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global dental prosthetics market include : Henry Schein, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), 3M (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation) (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Osstem Prosthetics (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

Study objectives

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dental prosthetics market

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global dental prosthetics market.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economical factors that influences the global dental prosthetics market

• To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global dental prosthetics market

Target Audience

• Dental Prosthetics suppliers

• Dental Prosthetics manufacturers

• Dental research laboratories

• Potential Investors

• Medical Research Institutes

• Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

• Research Companies

Key Findings

• North America accounted for the largest market share in the global dental prosthetics market, USD 1490.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 2031.7 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 6.3%

• Crown market segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 5.3% in the global dental prosthetics market, by types

• Hospitals and clinics is contributing remarkable share in the market registering 80.7% in the global dental prosthetics market, by end users in 2016

The reports also covers regional analysis

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

———————-Upcoming Research——————-

Real-Time Health Monitoring Devices Market

Dental CAM Milling Machine Market

Cystic Fibrosis Market

Respiratory Inhalers Market

M-Health Device Market

Surgical Robots Market

Malocclusion Market

Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market

Ascites Market

Microdermabrasion Market

Medical Implant Market

Juvenile Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Market

Cancer Biomarker Market

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

Veterinary Imaging Market

Radiopharmaceutical Market

Fertility Services Market

Immortalized Cell Line Market

Cystic Fibrosis Market

HIV Vaccine Market

Platelet Agitator Market

Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market

Bilirubin Blood Test Market

Dermal Fillers Market

Cyber Insurance Market

Encryption Software Market

Human Capital Management Market

Streaming Analytics Market

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

People Counting System Market

Web-Based Digital Signage Market

Submarine Telecom Cable Market

Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

Corporate E-Learning Market

Darts Market

Workflow Management Tool Market

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market

WAN Optimization Market

Outdoor Advertising Market

Sports Management Software Market

Environmental Disinfection Robots Market

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market

Programmable Robots Market

3D Motion Capture System Market

Augmented Reality in Retail Market

Lost and Found Software Market

Honey Food Market

Project Management Software Systems Market

Vulnerability Scanner Software Market

Affective Computing Market

Virtual Training and Simulation Market

5G in IoT Market

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market

Image Recognition in Retail Market