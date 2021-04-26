IoT Integration Market Share 2021 Qualitative Insights, Competition Landscape, Growth Rate, Development Trends, Prominent Players and Opportunity Assessment till 2023

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on IoT Integration Market 2023 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of IoT Integration Market over the period 2019-2026. As per the Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector in Europe, including the ICT manufacturing and ICT services, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in 2017.

Market synopsis

Global IoT integration market is expected to grow from USD 778.4 million in 2017 to USD 4,066.79 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 32.06% during the forecast period.The rise in bring your own device and remote workplace management culture in organizations, growing need for data consistency, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations, and growing traction for risk mitigation has led to growing demand for IoT integration services. Furthermore, extending partnership agreement of IoT vendors, rise in adoption of IPAAS for secure reliable cloud integration, and growing use of API Approach for integration has further increased the importance of IoT integration services in different organizations.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151420

IoT integration market, by application, is segmented into smart healthcare, smart retail, smart building, energy & utilities, and smart transportation. The smart building segment dominates the IoT integration market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of IoT enabled energy-saving equipment for the efficient functioning of all electrical components in a building. This segment includes control systems and smart devices for lighting, monitoring, safety and security, emergency systems, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and car parking.

The key players profiled in the IoT integration market research study are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), ATOS SE (France), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Intel Corporation (US), Wipro Limited (India), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Accenture PLC (Ireland). These players are largely investing in inorganic growth strategies such as partnership, agreement, and acquisition to strengthen their position in the IoT integration market. For instance, in 2018, ATOS SE and Siemens AG entered into a preferred partnership to provide solution that will enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud.

IoT Integration Market

Source: MRFR Analysis

Segmentation

IoT Integration market is segmented based on services, organization size, application and region.

Based on services, the market is segmented into device and platform management, system design and architecture, advisory services, database & block storage management, application management services, third party API management services, and others.

Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151420

Based on application, the market is segmented into smart healthcare, smart retail, smart building, energy & utilities, and smart transportation.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional analysis

The global market for IoT integration is estimated to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of IoT integration market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the IoT integration market from 2018 to 2023 owing to early adoption of trending technologies such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility by the end-users in the region. Furthermore, there is high concentration of market players and easy availability of proficient technical expertise. The region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The IoT integration market has witnessed the high demand for unifying interconnected mesh of heterogeneous devices that are located across different geographies having different communications protocols, varied network, and numerous applications. Key players are adopting strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to increase their shares in the global IoT integration market. XX% of the total company developments were a part of partnership & collaboration whereas, new product launches and product enhancements accounted for XX% of the total strategic developments adopted by the key players in the market.

Key players

The prominent players in the IoT integration market have been identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. The major vendors of the market are Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Wipro Limited (India), ATOS SE (France), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Capgemini SE (France), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SoftDEL (US), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Meshed (Australia), Intel Corporation (US), MuleSoft (US), DXC Technology (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Phitomas (Malaysia), and Allerin (US).

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151420

Intended Audience

IoT platform providers

IoT integration service providers

Managed service providers

Communication service providers

Application providers

Network-as-a-Service providers

Third-party system integrators

Hardware vendors

Regulatory agencies

Governments

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

—————————Upcoming Research————————-

In-Memory Grid Market

High-Performance Computing as a Service Market

GPU database Market

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market

Digital Vault Market

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

Cloud microservices Market

Blockchain in Security Market

GDPR Services Market

Smart Grid Security Market

5G Chipset Market

Mobile Encryption S

Application Release Automation Market

Real Time Payment Market

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market

Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

Electronic Contract Assembly Market

Personal Cloud Market

Network Security Policy Management Market

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

Bare Metal Cloud Market

Wireless Mesh Network Market

Expense Management Software Market

Public Safety LTE Market

Public Safety LTE Market

Strategy Consulting Market

Smart Commute Market

Personal Cloud Market

Network Security Policy Management Market

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

Bare Metal Cloud Market

Wireless Mesh Network Market

Expense Management Software Market

Public Safety LTE Market

Public Safety LTE Market

Strategy Consulting Market

Smart Commute Market