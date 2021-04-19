Flight Simulator Market Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast 2021 to 2025

The Flight Simulator Market is segmented on the basis of geography into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, the market in North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the year 2021. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed primarily to the increasing trade on defense goods from nations such as the United States. According to the statistics stated by the Aerospace Industries Association in the fact book titled “2020 Facts & Figures U.S. Aerospace & Defense”, the combined sales revenue recorded from the aerospace and defense sectors grew by 6.7% from the year 2018 to reach USD 909 billion by the end of 2019. The statistics further stated that defense exports increased by 10.5% to a three-year high of USD 21.6 billion.

Market Analysis

Flight simulation is a cost-effective alternative to live flight training. This solution has received a considerable amount of attention in the past few years due to its wide applications in virtual emergency evacuation, virtual military training, and virtual firefighting systems. In terms of military, all the branches, such as the army, navy, and air force are benefitted by this solution. The Global Flight Simulator Market is estimated to register 5.38% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2025. In 2018, the market was led by North America with a 33.49% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 21.78% and 7.49%, respectively. The global flight simulator market is forecast to register high growth during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is anticipated to be driven by the growing focus on the implementation flight simulators for training combat aircraft pilots and increasing emphasis on maritime security and consequent focus on virtual solutions for commercial training. On the Other Hand, the growth of the market can be hampered by the failure of these systems to accurately replicate the physiological effects of these systems. in 2018, North America led the market with a valuation of USD 1,855.2 million. North America was responsible for the major market share in the global flight simulator market, followed by Europe, with around 22% of the global market share in in 2018.

The global flight simulator market has been divided based on platform, aircraft type, simulator type, and region. Based on Platform, the market has been classified as commercial aerospace and military aerospace. By aircraft type, the market has been divided into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and UAV. Likewise based on simulator type, the market has been split into live simulation and virtual simulation. The commercial platform segment is expected to dominate the market. The demand for passenger and civil aircraft has increased over the past few years. As per the Honeywell International Inc.’s Turbine-Powered Civilian Helicopter Purchase Outlook, around 4,100 civil helicopters were delivered across the world from 2012 to 2016. In the year 2017, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. delivered 132 commercial helicopters as compared to 114 in the year 2016. Increasing demand for commercial helicopters is anticipated consequently fuel in demand for flight simulators.

Market Segmentation

The global flight simulator market has been segmented by platform, by aircraft, by simulator and by region. By Platform the market has been segmented into Commercial Aerospace (Full flight simulator, flight training devices), Military Aerospace (Air combat simulator, basic flight trainer, computer-based training, full mission simulator, others). Based on Aircraft Type the market has been segmented into Fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and UAV. Based on Simulator Type the market has been segmented into Live simulation and virtual simulation. Based on region the market has been segmented into regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, Latin America.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global flight simulator market has been split into different regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for flight simulators. The flight simulator market in North America is forecast to register a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period. In North America, factors such as beneficial defending rules and regulations, and the accessibility of advanced commercial and military infrastructure are strengthening market growth. North America leads in global technological advancements and military expenditure and thus produces very high demand for the simulation and training systems. Despite the fact that the Canada makes some investments in the development of such advanced systems, yet the market is mainly largely dominated by the US.

Major Players

The proposed spectators in the global flight simulator market are huge corporates, SMEs, distributors and wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations and industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the global flight simulator market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. CAE Inc. (Switzerland), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Advanced Rotorcraft Technology, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), Thales Group (France), TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Flight Safety International (US), FRASCA International Inc. (US) and United Technologies Corporation (UTC) (US) are some of the key players in the global flight simulator market.

Some of the key developments are in September 2019, Boeing was conferred a contract worth USD 45.8 million by the US Navy to upgrade the flight simulators for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol jet. In March 2019, CAE Inc. formed a joint venture with Leonardo SpA to provide 3000 Series full-flight simulators for its Philadelphia Training Academy that is expected to open in the year 2020. CAE Inc. launched the CAE 700MR series, a flight training device (FTD), for military helicopters at the Farnborough Air show at Hampshire, England. It has a fixed-base platform with a vibrant seat for vibration and motion cueing in July 2018.

