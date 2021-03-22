Germany Alcoholic Drinks Market: By Forecasting The High Growth Segments

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340661/Germany Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Prod#sample

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Germany alcoholic drinks market was valued at USD 85.36 billion by 2017, growing with 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340661/Germany Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Prod#inquiry

Germany alcoholic drinks market is analyzed taking distillers, brewers, and winemakers as a key players. The markets value grew at a rather slow pace since last few year, however, expected to gain the momentum significantly over the study period. The Germany accounted for around 15% of the overall European alcoholic drinks market, which closely matches the United Kingdom industry size in terms of value. In 2017, the countrys consumption per capita of beer was over 110 million liters and has exported over 900 million liters to other countries. However, significant reduction in consumer spending coupled with decline in alcohol consumption will impact negatively to the industry growth.

Products Takeaway

Beer, cider & FABs

Spirits

Wine

Among which, the beer, cider & FABs segment was the markets most lucrative area with total revenues over 45% in 2017. The beers, ciders & FABs segment is predominant, which suggests that suppliers to this segment have a greater influence than that of remaining suppliers of raw materials. The spirits segment contributed revenues of USD $20 billion in 2017, equating to over 25% of the markets aggregate value.

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=340661

Distribution Channel Takeaway

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

On-trade

Others

Of these, supermarkets channel is considered to be the leading distribution medium in the German alcoholic drinks market, accounting for a 55% share of the total markets volume. Whereas, on-trade accounts for a further 26.2%

Key Vendors Takeaway

Oetker Gruppe

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Bayerische Brau Holding AG

Mondi PLC

Rexam PLC

Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH

Tetra Laval

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Brauholding Bayern Mitte

August Oetker

AB InBev

The German alcoholic drinks industry is fairly fragmented with the four leading companies only accounting for 35% of the volume share. This alleviates rivalry to some degree and allows for smaller players to exert greater influence. Oetker Gruppe emerged as the leading player in the German alcoholic drinks industry, generating over 18% share of the markets volume. Wheras, Bitburger Braugruppe captured around 7% of market share. High degree of product differentiation, due to the variety of products offered within the product categories, for example, beers & ciders into flavoured alcoholic beverages. Also, range of brands available, with an accompanying variance in quality and price, boosts competition among key players.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Beer, cider & FABs

Spirits

Wine

MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

On-trade

Others

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340661/Germany Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Prod

________________________________________