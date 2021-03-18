Release Liners Market Size 2021 Analysis by Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast to 2026

“ Overview for “Release Liners Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Release Liners Industry Various Dynamics.

A release liner is a material made up of paper or plastic which functions as a carrier for the pressure-sensitive label stock. It has specialized non-stick coatings on one or both ends. It is coated with a release agent on one or both sides, which prevents it from making bonding with the material. The release agent stimulates release effect against any material coated with adhesives. Release liners protect the adhesive prior to its initial application. Release liners come in different forms such as in paper or plastic films and can be printed or non-printed. Primarily release liners are made up from glassine or super calendered kraft paper. In this report, we only focus on paper and film Release Liners.

The global Release Liners market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Release Liners by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

SCK

CCK

PCK

Polyolefin

BO-PET

BOPP

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Expera Specialty Solutions

Mondi

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Loparex

UPM

Nan Ya Plastics

LINTEC

Felix Schoeller

3M

Polyplex

Delfortgroup

Siliconature

Infiana

Xinfeng Group

Laufenberg

Dupont

Itasa

MTi Polyexe

Saint-Gobain

Rossella

Glatfelter

Road Ming

Fujiko

ShangXin Paper

Formula

MITSUI BUSSAN

Penta-Tech

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Composites

Graphic arts

Hygiene

Labels

Tapes

Industry

Medical

Envelopes

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography

Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction

Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

Chapter Six: End-Use Segment

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

Chapter Eight: Price & Channel

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

