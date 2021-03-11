La Paz County, one of the smallest counties in Arizona, spent its $18,000 replacing camera equipment that broke days before the August primary election

In 2020, private grants, largely funded by donations from Facebook’s founder, helped pay for elections across the country.

Now Republican lawmakers in Arizona and other states are voting to prohibit election workers from ever accepting such funds again.

The Arizona House approved HB 2569 last week in a party-line vote. The legislation would ban election officials at all levels of government — city, county and state — from receiving private funds to help pay for any aspect of election operations, including voter registration.

Republican Rep. Jake Hoffman, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s a matter of election integrity. That means keeping elections free of influence or interference, he said.

“We’ve heard that over the last four years. Our colleagues across the aisle have been adamant there [was] foreign interference, Russian interference in the election in 2016,” Hoffman said. “We are all on the same page. There should not be any type of foreign influence or interference in our election system.”

For Republicans in Arizona, as well as Georgia and North Dakota, the alleged interference came from a domestic source — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who donated more than $400 million to nonprofits that in turn distributed grants to state and local election officials.

The bill’s supporters in Arizona can’t point to an instance when the grants were spent in a partisan manner, but they warn that even the perception of Zuckerberg’s influence is problematic, and reason enough to adopt a law ensuring the government is the sole source of election funding.

To an extent, Democrats like Rep. Kelli Butler agree.

“[It] sounded like we all came to an agreement that it is the duty of taxpayers to fund the election,” she said. “But the fact is, we aren’t doing that right now. And when we don’t have enough money to do that, I can’t blame them [election officials] in the last election for seeking the funds they needed to perform those critical functions and keep our elections safe.”

In political coverage, and especially on cable news, every issue seems to be polarized to the Nth degree.

Either you argue that Donald Trump did an incredible job and Joe Biden is doing a horrible job, or you insist the opposite is true. Taking a more nuanced position is often dismissed as being wishy-washy.

I have been saying for weeks that while President Biden is moving aggressively to ramp up the troubled vaccine program, President Trump deserves credit for creating Operation Warp Speed—and rarely gets any from the press.

Apparently, I was right, at least according to the New York Times.

Yep, the newspaper that spent four years investigating and often denigrating Trump has looked at the progress on vaccines and delivered, well, a fair and balanced report. The story yesterday by Sharon LaFraniere describes “a more mixed picture, one in which the new administration expanded and bulked up a vaccine production effort whose key elements were in place” when Biden took over from Trump. “Both administrations deserve credit, although neither wants to grant much to the other.”

Biden’s key moves were using the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer obtain the needed heavy machinery to expand a factory; pushing Johnson & Johnson “to force a key subcontractor into round-the-clock operations,” and getting the rival company Merck to join forces with Pfizer. The president announced yesterday the government will obtain an additional 100 million doses from J&J by year’s end.

But the Times also acknowledges that “Biden benefited hugely from the waves of vaccine production that the Trump administration had set in motion. As both Pfizer and Moderna found their manufacturing footing, they were able to double and triple the outputs from their factories.”

And then there’s the predictable sniping as officials from both administrations take shots at each other over the development of the shots. In fact, as I was finishing this column, Trump issued a statement: “I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the Covid-10 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all.” Got it.

While the public is polarized as well, I believe there’s more common sense in the country than inside the Beltway hothouse.

The House gave final approval yesterday to Biden’s $1.9-trillion Covid aid package. Recent polls show broad support for the legislation, including about a third of Republicans, as well as for the president’s handling of the pandemic. But not a single congressional Republican voted for the bill—and that’s what has dominated the coverage.

Biden is slated to deliver a prime-time speech tonight to tout his legislative victory—and a president who passed up that opportunity would be guilty of political malpractice. But what Biden hasn’t been doing much this week—or any week, actually—is dealing with journalists. Politico says he’s planning a “media blitz” to sell the benefits of the massive package. There will be “fewer scripted events and private dealings with lawmakers, more interactions with the press and appearances before the public.”

But is that true? That would mean more than holding the overdue news conference that Jen Psaki says is coming sometime this month. It would mean a round of interviews with journalists, not just one or two with sympathetic opinion hosts.

As for marketing the benefits of this lengthy and complicated measure, that makes sense. Since the GOP has been unloading on questionable programs that satisfy left-wing groups, Biden and his team are well-advised to make sure Americans know how the money will help their bank accounts, schools and vaccine programs.

In a newly revealed phone call, former President Donald Trump asked a Georgia law enforcement official to find evidence of fraud with absentee-by-mail ballots, the latest revelation in his unsuccessful attempt to overturn the state’s election results.

“Whatever you can do, Frances, it would be — it’s a great thing,” Trump said to Georgia Secretary of State chief investigator Frances Watson. “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.”

The 6-minute call — first reported by The Washington Post in January and released in full by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday — came in late December after Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, made a surprise visit to Cobb County, where the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and secretary of state’s office were checking signatures on absentee ballot envelopes with those on file.

The former president listed off other southern states he won and told Watson that Georgia should be one of them, too.

“The people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me, they know I won by hundreds of thousands of votes,” Trump falsely claimed.

Trump also asked if the audit would run through Christmas, noting the upcoming Electoral College tally in Congress on Jan. 6 as a “very important date.”

“I can assure you that our team and the GBI, that we’re only interested in the truth and finding the information that’s based on the facts,” Watson told Trump. “We’ve been working 12-, 16-hour days and we’re working through it. And I do appreciate you calling and I know that you’re a very busy, very important man.”

After President Biden narrowly became the first Democrat to earn Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in nearly three decades, Trump developed a singular focus on the state’s results, lashing out at Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans who firmly rejected false claims of voter fraud.

In the weeks following the presidential election, Trump and his allies filed numerous lawsuits seeking to nullify Biden’s win in the state and preemptively limit absentee-by-mail votes in the Jan. 5 runoff elections that featured both U.S. Senate seats and would decide control of the upper chamber. Those suits were withdrawn or rejected by courts at every level of the judiciary, from the Fulton County Superior Court to the U.S. Supreme Court by judges across the ideological spectrum.

Another focus has been on Fulton County, the most populous county in Georgia that is home to Atlanta, a large Black population and a Democratic-leaning electorate. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani went before state lawmakers and shared a video from State Farm Arena in Atlanta that purportedly showed illegal ballots being added to the totals that cost Trump a victory. But the full video, as well as testimony from multiple state and local officials — including chief investigator Watson — debunked those claims and found normal vote-counting occurred.

When Trump spoke to Watson in late December, he urged her to expand the probe of absentee signatures to look several years back and focus attention away from Cobb County.

“If you get to Fulton, you’re going to find things that are going to be unbelievable,” Trump said. “Fulton is the motherlode.”

But on Dec. 29, just four days before Trump would call Raffensperger and urge him to “find” nearly 12,000 votes to flip the electoral results, a summary of the audit found just two questionable ballots out of about 15,000 examined — both valid but needing an extra check to confirm the voter’s identity.

“Based on the result of the audit, the Cobb County Elections Department had a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures,” the report reads. “No fraudulent absentee ballots were identified during the audit.”

The former president’s actions in the months of November through January may have carried political consequences, and could bring legal ones too.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are Georgia’s newest senators, winning just days after Trump’s call with the secretary of state on the strength of strong Black turnout and a noticeable drop-off in votes from conservative Georgians — many of whom believe the election was rigged.

In February, the newly elected Fulton County district attorney announced a criminal probe into actions taken to interfere with Georgia’s election results, including “the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

That includes Giuliani’s testimony to lawmakers, the calls to Watson, Raffensperger and another to Kemp urging him to convene a special legislative session to toss the election results and other efforts to subvert the will of Georgia voters.

DA Fani Willis has hired a racketeering expert to assist with the investigation, asked top officials to preserve potential evidence and plans to issue grand jury subpoenas to tackle the wide-ranging case.

In a statement, the secretary of state’s office pointed to the November results being counted three times, including a full hand count of 5 million ballots, as evidence that the election should be trusted.

“This phone call is just one more example of how Secretary Raffensperger’s office’s public comments also reflect what was said in one-on-one conversations: We would follow the law, count every legal vote and investigate any allegations of fraud,” spokesman Ari Schaffer said. “That’s exactly what we did, and how we arrived at the accurate final vote tally.”

Georgia has been the center of a national conversation on voting rights long before Trump’s calls and the 2020 result, and some Republican lawmakers are using the former president’s actions and requests to seek to change policy.

A dozen bills in the state House and Senate are still eligible to become law at this point, including sweeping omnibus measures that would end no-excuse absentee voting, restrict larger counties from offering more early voting hours and add ID requirements to request mail-in ballots.

The coverage will play up the partisan warfare; that’s how Washington works. What you won’t see emphasized is that Biden is adding $1,400 stimulus checks to the 600 bucks approved under Trump—and the larger total is exactly what the ex-president, late in the game, insisted he wanted.

David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, watched that situation play out across the country last fall as the November election loomed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve never seen a circumstance before where the federal government and state governments refuse to step up to provide necessary resources,” he said. “Both Republican and Democratic election officials all across the country were saying, ‘We can’t get this done unless you provide us with adequate resources.’ ”

Becker’s nonprofit accepted more than $50 million from Zuckerberg and Chan, and then offered those funds to top elections officials in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Twenty-four applied, and Becker said there was enough money to provide every state that received a grant with all the funding it asked for.

“There are states that were heavy Trump states that we gave money to, and there are states that were heavy Biden states that we gave money to,” Becker said. “And both are successes, because they led to high turnout of voters who found a way to express their voice in the middle of a global pandemic.”

People wait in line to vote in the early morning in front of the American Legion in Tombstone, Ariz., on Nov. 3.

Ariana Dreshler/AFP via Getty Images

Arizona spent its nearly $4.8 million grant on a statewide voter outreach program with a little over a month to go before Election Day.

Will Gaona, legislative affairs director for Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state, said voter education was vital in a year when voting options were altered to accommodate coronavirus safety measures.

“From our office’s perspective, a very important part of election integrity is making sure that people can actually participate, that they know how to participate and have a meaningful opportunity to do so,” Gaona said.

Nine Arizona counties also received Zuckerberg and Chan’s donations through a separate nonprofit: the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Counties spent grants training and paying poll workers, educating voters and renting venues large enough to allow safe distances between voters at in-person polls.

La Paz County, one of the smallest counties in Arizona, spent its $18,000 replacing camera equipment that broke days before the August primary election. Deputy Elections Director Kimmy Olsen said without that equipment, officials had to use a laptop camera to livestream election headquarters, so that people could observe the vote-counting process.

Now they’ve got a brand new camera for future elections.

“It was actually a godsend that it showed up on our doorstep the way that it did,” Olsen said. “Because like I said, us smaller counties, we do struggle to survive, to get the things that we need.”

Opponents of bills like HB 2569 say unless the effort to block private grants is paired with additional government funding for elections, voters will suffer.

“It’s pretty clear what the impact of this could be, that we’ll have less voter education outreach, we’ll have less opportunity to increase election staffing,” Gaona said. “Whether you want to call that voter suppression or not, I won’t say. But I do think the effect of it is pretty clear.”