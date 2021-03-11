Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Growth Factors and Business Development Strategy

The global Poultry Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 272.06 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 666.59 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.47% from 2017 to 2025.

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Increasing infections and poultry based outbreaks enforced the poultry market players to adopt technologies and ensure safe practices. The market is therefore increasing and expanding at a high CAGR all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Outbreaks in poultry

1.2 Growing demand for foodsderived in poultry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High production cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:

1.1 Avian Salmonellosis

1.2 Avian Influenza

1.3 Newcastle Disease

1.4 Avian Mycoplasmosis

1.5 Infectious Bronchitis

1.6 Infectious Bursal Disease

1.7 Avian Pasteurellosis

1.8 Avian Encephalomyelitis

1.9 Avian Reovirus

1.10 Chicken Anemia

2. Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Services:

2.1 Virology

2.2 Bacteriology

2.3 Parasitology

3. Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:

3.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Tests

3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

3.3 Other Diagnostic Tests

4. Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

2. Zoetis, Inc.

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. GD Animal Health

6. IDVet

7. Affinitech, Ltd.

8. AgrobiotekInternacional

9. Biochek

10. Bionote, Inc.

11. BoehringerIngelheim GmbH

12. Bioingentech Biotechnologies, Inc.

13. MegacorDiagnostik GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Poultry Diagnostics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

