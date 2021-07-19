Global Welded Spiral Heat Exchangers Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for the Product in Food and Beverages, Petrochemicals, HVAC and Refrigeration, and Chemical Industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Welded Spiral Heat Exchangers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Welded Spiral Heat Exchangers Market, assessing the market based on its segments like flow type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 6 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Increased demand for the product in the food and beverage, petrochemicals, HVAC and refrigeration, and chemical industries, especially in Asia Pacific’s emerging economies, is driving the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The welded spiral heat exchanger is the result of rolling two long metal plates around a central core to create two concentric spiral flow parts, one for each fluid.

Based on the flow type, the industry is divided into:

Countercurrent Flow

Co-Current Flow

Based on applications, the industry is divided into:

The regional markets of welded spiral heat exchangers like:

North America

Latin America

Europe

the Middle East and Africa

the Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The widespread use of the commodity in industries such as food and beverages, chemicals, HVAC and refrigeration, power generation, petrochemical, and pulp and paper drives the global welded spiral heat exchangers industry. In addition, the demand from the chemical industry, increased emphasis on improving productivity standards, and technological advances are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. The increasing use of welded spiral heat exchangers in the petrochemical, chemical, food and beverage, and pulp and paper industries has boosted the demand in the United States.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Danfoss A/S, Alfa Laval AB (STO: ALFA), Elanco, Inc., Gooch Thermal Systems, Inc., and Kurose Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

