High Voltage MOSFET Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Scope Forecast To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “High Voltage MOSFET Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global high voltage MOSFET market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. High voltage metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) are the kind of super junction MOSFET that operates at higher voltages. It consists of various silicon-based semiconductor components used for switching or amplifying electronic signals and three insulated terminals, namely source, gate and drain, for voltage conversion. Compared to the traditionally used MOSFETs, these variants offer various benefits, such as minimal gate-oxide leakage, high power density and enhanced output resistance. Owing to these attributes, it finds widespread applications across various industries, including automotive, industrial power, electronics, etc.

Increasing industrial automation and the escalating demand for electrical systems with high energy efficiencies are primarily creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, these MOSFETs are increasingly being used in hybrid and electronic vehicles (H/EVs) to reduce heat dissipation and improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Additionally, high-voltage MOSFETs are also utilized for generating and distributing sustainable energy from solar and wind energy panels. Besides this, several technological innovations, such as the integration of connected devices with the internet-of-things (IoT) and cloud computing solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. This has increased the requirement for MOSFETs with minimal conduction loss, suppressed watt loss under light loads and improved reverse recovery. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global high voltage MOSFET market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Diodes Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rohm Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Junction Tube

Insulated Gate

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Power Systems

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

