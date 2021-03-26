Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market Size Will Reach Value US$ 165.4 million & CAGR 3.6% between 2020 and 2027 | Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Polyisobutylene market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 125.1 million in 2019 to US$ 165.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) is an elastomer or a synthetic rubber. It is a versatile, non-toxic, water-white viscous liquid and can increase tackiness, provide water-repellency, improve viscosity-index, and offer excellent electrical insulation. It is the only rubber, which is gas impermeable, and hence it can hold or store air over a long period. The remarkable impervious property of Polyisobutylene (PIB) has led to its uses in applications such as inner tubes, inner liners of basketball, and liner layers of tires. Polyisobutylene (PIB) in the form of polyisobutylene succinimide finds uses in additives in lubricating oils and motor fuels. When added in a small amount to the lubricating oils, it reduces the generation of oil mist.

Get Sample Copy of this Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00014209

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

TPC Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Braskem SA

BASF SE

Kemat Polybutenes

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00014209

The research on the Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene Market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

Linkedin URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/