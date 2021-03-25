Global Protective Relay Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Voltage Range, Applications, End-user Industry and Region

Global report on Protective Relay market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Protective Relay will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The renewable segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period, the current trend of any electric power system is the integration of renewable segment energy sources. The permeation of renewable energy leads to important variations in the operating mode of the power system and accordingly moves the functioning of the automation devices and relay protection in the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the fastest-growing share of the protective relay market during the forecast period. The increase in investment in the renewable area coupled with the modernization of grid infrastructure is the major factor driving the growth of the protective relay market in the Asia-Pacific region. Because of an increase in economic progress is spurring infrastructural development in Asia Pacific states such as India and China, which is the other reason for the growth of the protective relay market in the respective region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global protective relay market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global protective relay market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global Protective Relay market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global protective relay market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Protective Relay Market

Global Protective Relay Market, By Voltage Range

• Low-Voltage Protective Relay

• Medium-Voltage Protective Relay

• High-Voltage Protective Relay

Global Protective Relay Market, By Applications

• Feeder Protection

• Transmission Line Protection

• Transformer Protection

• Motor Protection

• Others

Global Protective Relay Market, By End-user Industry

• Utilities

• Industries

o Processing

o Infrastructure

o Manufacturing

• Renewable

• Marine

Global Protective Relay Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Protective Relay Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Basler Electric

• Siemens AG

• NR Electric Co. Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation

• Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

• Alstom S.A.

• General Electric

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SA

• Toshiba Corporation

• Fanox Electronics

• Littelfuse Inc.

The Protective Relay market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Protective Relay Market Regional Analysis

By region, Protective Relay Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

