U.S. Soy Milk Market Report with Study

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. soy milk market was valued at USD 2.36 million by 2017, growing with 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025+E193

Soyfoods are recognized as a rich source of healthful fat and high-quality protein. Traditional soy product include tofu, produced by pureing cooked soybeans with grains. Second generation soy foods involve chemical extractions and various processing, and include soy protein isolate and soy flour. These products become primary ingredients in items such as meatless burgers, dietary protein supplements, and infant formula, and are also used as non-nutritive additives to improve the characteristics of processed foods.

Soy milks are calcium fortified drink with rich in protein content. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of soya milk drives the industry growth significantly. For example, there is an evidences that this product can reduce the risk of breast & prostate cancer and coronary heart disease. Additionally, soy alleviates hot flashes, alleviate depressive symptoms, favourably affect renal function and improve skin health. Such advantages would in turn further stimulate the demand for soy milks, driving the industry growth. In addition, government organizations such as Soyfoods Association of North America (SANA) are actively working towards promoting consumption of soyfood, supporting the industry growth.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Key players operating in this industry includes Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., DREAM, Furama, Palsgaard, NOW Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Lam Soon Group Alpro, and Provamel. Companies such as Hong Kong based Vitasoy offers a wide range of shelf-stable classic, lite and specialty flavored soymilks.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Flavored

Unflavored

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Desserts

Cheese and Snacks

Beverages

