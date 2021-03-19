In the wake of this week’s deadly attacks on Asian American women in the Atlanta area, President Biden and Vice President Harris are meeting with local community leaders Friday in Georgia’s capital to discuss the tragedy.

The previously planned visit to Atlanta had initially been intended as a victory lap for the passage of the president’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which won approval in the closely divided Senate thanks to Democratic victories in two Georgia runoff elections.

But Tuesday’s shootings at area massage spas that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, abruptly changed White House plans.

The motives behind the attack by a gunman are still not entirely clear, but the shooting rampage occurs against the backdrop of a 149% escalation in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the United States in 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. That increase roughly tracks with the COVID-19 pandemic and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to blame China for spreading the coronavirus, repeatedly referring to it as the “China virus,” “China plague” and “Kung flu.”

Flowers and signs adorn Gold Spa in Atlanta during a demonstration on Thursday opposing violence against women and Asians following this week's deadly shootings in the area.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

To honor the victims, Biden on Thursday ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all federal buildings and installations.

In Atlanta, Biden and Harris were also expected to visit the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where they will receive an update on efforts to fight COVID-19. They plan to meet with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, the founder of the voting rights group Fair Fight, as well.

Later, at Emory University, the president and vice president will meet behind closed doors with Georgia-based Asian American leaders to discuss Tuesday’s attacks and the dramatic increase in violence directed at the community.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn is telling Germans to diligently follow coronavirus safety rules, warning that vaccines won’t arrive quickly enough to prevent a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. New infections in Germany are rising at a “very clearly exponential rate,” Spahn said.

“There are not yet enough vaccine doses in Europe to stop the third wave by vaccination alone,” Spahn said at a news conference Friday, according to a translation by Deutsche Welle. “Even if the deliveries from EU orders come reliably, it will still take a few weeks until the risk groups are fully vaccinated.”

Germany’s infection rate is rising at a pace not seen since the record spike it endured in December and January. The numbers fell sharply in February, but they’re now curving upward again as Germany enters a third wave of the pandemic, propelled by new variants and infections among people younger than 65.

With Germany set for a four-day-weekend in early April due to the Easter holiday, Spahn said the country isn’t ready to relax travel and physical distancing rules. In fact, he said, Germans should be prepared to revert to tighter restrictions.

A chart from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows the 14-day trends in Germany for new coronavirus cases (in red) and deaths (in blue).

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

Overall, the country has reported 2,639,258 total coronavirus cases and 74,405 deaths.

“Health experts are calling on the German government to order a third lockdown to prevent hospitals from being overrun,” NPR’s Rob Schmitz reports from Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet with the governors of Germany’s 16 states on Monday, when they will discuss whether to reinstate lockdown conditions.

Germany and other European countries resumed administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday after the European Medicines Agency reiterated that the vaccine is “safe and effective” in fighting the coronavirus.

As it tries to boost its vaccine campaign, Germany is also moving ahead with talks to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine — with or without the rest of the EU’s involvement.

Spahn said Friday that he believes a deal with Russia could be reached quickly once a delivery amount is agreed upon.

“I am actually very much in favor of us doing it nationally if the European Union does not do something,” he added, according to Deutsche Welle.

Across the EU, member nations have reported 24,175,984 confirmed coronavirus cases and 577,310 deaths, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling on Air Force One that Biden will offer support for Asian Americans in the state and across the country and talk about his commitment to battling xenophobia and hatred.

The president wants to hear about the impact of the violent incident from local elected officials, she said.

In an interview that aired on NPR member station WABE, Georgia state Sen. Michelle Au, who is of East Asian descent, said Tuesday’s shooting rampage is symbolic of a larger problem.

The fun times were few and far between. Randy Park, 23, said his mother lived a life of work and not much else to support their small family, so the special moment they shared last week will forever be etched in his memory.

His mother, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, was among the eight people killed at the hands of a shooter who went from spa to spa in the Atlanta area earlier this week. Grant was one of four people identified Friday morning by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“She spent her whole life just existing for my brother and I. She never had time to travel,” the son said in a Friday morning interview with NBC News. “She would only be home a certain amount of days every few weeks.”

Hyun Jung Grant worked at Gold Spa in Atlanta.

Hyun Jung Grant worked at Gold Spa in Atlanta.via GoFundMe

Park and his younger brother grew up in Seattle, where they lived with other family members.

About 13 years ago, his mother moved the family south for a better life and because of Atlanta’s rich Korean history and acceptance, said Park, a bakery cashier who uses much of his earnings on family bills.

“It’s a very familiar place for a Korean person to come to,” said Park, who was in the fourth grade when the relocation happened.

In their new state, more work meant less time with mom, Park said.

“Obviously, she didn’t have much money when she came. For at least a year, she had to leave us with another family. We never saw her; we would just get calls from her. We didn’t have cellphones at the time,” Park said.

“We would see her in person every now and again, but it was super spaced out,” he added.

The son said his mother usually slept through the night at her Atlanta spa job instead of driving the 30 miles up to Duluth every evening.

At times, she did relax and let her hair down.